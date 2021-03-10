Mascoutah Mayor Endorses Local Businessman In Upcoming Election

Mayor’s Column

By Mayor Jerry Daugherty, City of Mascoutah



As I write this article, we have less than a month until it’s time to go to the polls on April 6th. We all look around town and see all of the signs for candidates for City Mayor and Council, and the School Board. I actually had a dream that I was out putting up signs and ran out. Then, I woke up and realized that I didn’t have to do that this year.

I think Mascoutah is fortunate to have two candidates for Mayor such as Pat McMahan and Mike Baker. Both of them have experience on the City Council and are knowledgeable about the city operations as well as the city’s needs and future challenges. Both of them have contributed to this community through involvement in events and civic organizations. Pat is heavily involved in parks and recreation, is one of the leaders in putting the homecoming together, ramrods the annual Springfest, etc., as well as serving on the City Council. Mike has been the chairman of the Homecoming Parade, organizer of the Chili cook-off at Fallfest, past participation in the Main Street program, etc. and also serving on the City Council. Personally, I have worked with both of them on various projects throughout the years. Not only have they been my colleagues, but they are also my friends.

Having said that, as we get closer to the election, people keep asking me who I support to be my successor as Mayor. My answer is Pat McMahan. Why? Over a year ago, I talked with Pat to see if he was interested in running for Mayor. He said that he would be, and I told him that he would have my support if he chose to run.

There are several reasons why I think Pat would make a good Mayor. One reason is that I think he is a “common sense” kind of guy. I know we all have a different definition of common sense, but I think I am on the same wave length with Pat in that regard. I like his ability to reason – to think through issues and conclude with a sound judgement or decision. I like his energy – he and a few others have worked countless volunteer hours in maintaining, upgrading, and creating a vision for our park system. I like his ability to communicate – I think he would establish great relationships with fellow Mayors and our friends at Scott AFB. I think he has already established great relationships with businesses and organizations in town. Overall, I think he has the right demeanor for the job.

Nowadays, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find people who are willing to run for public office. I applaud those who have committed to serve in Mascoutah. Most importantly, get out and vote on April 6th. Also, if you want to learn more about the candidates, you will want to attend the Candidates Forum at the High School, at 1:00 on Sunday, March 21.