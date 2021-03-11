MEA Presents a School Board Candidate Virtual Town Hall Q & A

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah Education Association(MEA) will host a virtual town hall Q & A session, via Zoom on Sunday, March 14 from 2-3 pm, and featuring the 2021 School Board of Education candidates.

The MEA is proud to host a virtual Town Hall Q & A for the first time. There are five candidates running for four open seats: Zane Fulp, Joel Funk, Kristin Geis, John Harris, and Tim Petersen. The virtual Town Hall Q & A will provide each candidate a chance to respond to questions posed over topics such as board involvement and qualifications, the health and well-being of staff, COVID-19 and post pandemic related issues, the budget, and school board agreeance.

To attend, register in advance for this meeting by visiting www.mea19forum2021.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The object of the MEA is to advance public education in Illinois and to promote the welfare of non-management school personnel.