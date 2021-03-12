Mascoutah Police Report: February 26 thru March 4
Friday, Feb. 26
Suspicious Activity – 400 block N. Jefferson St/Weck
Information – 1200 block Antique Ln/Weck
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel
Animal Complaint – N. 10th St & Larkspur Dr/Watkins
Methamphetamine Possession – S. 7th St/Weinel
Suspicious Person – 1200 block Lear Ln/Heinen
Saturday, Feb. 27
Suspicious Person – 600 block W. Main/Donovan
Derelict Vehicle – S. 7th St/Lasica
Burglary – Motor Vehicle – 300 block Salem Ave/Lasica
Criminal Trespass to Vehicle – 400 block Whetstone Ln/Weinel
Suspicious Activity – 600 block W. South St/Veres
Suspicious Person – S. 7th St/Watkins
Suspicious Activity – 600 block Corvair Dr/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Watkins
Suspicious Activity – 200 block E. Philiips St & S. Independence/Heinen
911 Open Line – 700 block W. Main/Heinen
Sunday, Feb. 28
Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Information – 900 block W. Church/Lasica
911 Hangup – 500 block W. Main St/Veres
Public Service Call – 500 block W. Church St/Donovan
Speeding – 6th & Rt. 161 – Kyle Huffstutler (37), Alton
Monday, March 1
Theft – 600 block E. Oak St/Donovan
Suspicious Activity – 200 Falling Leaf Way/Rettig
Traffic Accident – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Weck
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. August St/Rettig
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 1100 block Whimbrel Run/Veres
Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Bumpers
Funeral Escort – 100 block S. Independence St/Bumpers
Theft from Building – 8300 block Rt. 4/Bumpers
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres
Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Sirtak
Lost Property – Mascoutah Police Dept/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 2200 block Main Ave/Veres
Tuesday, March 2
DUI – Fuesser Rd & Rt. 4/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Rettig
Fraud/Identity Theft – 300 block N. County Rd/Rettig
Found Property – 800 block N. Jefferson Rd/Bumpers
Found Property – Summerfield/Rettig
Alarm/Business – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Sirtak
Wednesday, March 3
Suspicious Activity – 1200 block W. Main St/Glander
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I64/Lasica
Disturbance – 800 block W. Main/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 10600 block Fournie Ln/Weinel
Neighborhood Disturbance – 1000 block W. Main/Watkins
Found Property – 700 block Moorlandcir/Heinen
Suspicious Activity – E. Main St/Donovan
Failure to Yield Lane or Reduce Speed for Emergency Vehicle – I-64/Watson, Pamela Heath (67), Kansas
Thursday, March 4
Ambulance Call – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Donovan
DUI – Mascoutah Ave & Eidmann Rd/Sunnquist
Public Service Call – S. Market St & E. State St/Lasica
Animal Complaint – 100 block W. Church/Lasica
Fraud/Identity Theft – 500 block N. 5th St/Weinel
Assist Other Agency – 700 block S. Madison/Sunnquist
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel
Found Property – E. Main St/Watkins
Trespass Warning – 300 block E. Main/Veres
Fraud/Identity Theft – Cheryl Dr/Watkins
Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson St & E. Church St./Veres
Recovered Property – W. Main St/Watkins
Trespass Warning – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Donovan
Trespass Warning – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – 100 block E. State/Veres
Crisis Intervention – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Heinen
DUI/Speeding/Disobey a Traffic Control Device/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle/License Not on Person – 1000 Block W. Main/Sunnquist – Andrey Barshay (49), Belleville