Mascoutah Police Report: February 26 thru March 4

Friday, Feb. 26

Suspicious Activity – 400 block N. Jefferson St/Weck

Information – 1200 block Antique Ln/Weck

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel

Animal Complaint – N. 10th St & Larkspur Dr/Watkins

Methamphetamine Possession – S. 7th St/Weinel

Suspicious Person – 1200 block Lear Ln/Heinen

Saturday, Feb. 27

Suspicious Person – 600 block W. Main/Donovan

Derelict Vehicle – S. 7th St/Lasica

Burglary – Motor Vehicle – 300 block Salem Ave/Lasica

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle – 400 block Whetstone Ln/Weinel

Suspicious Activity – 600 block W. South St/Veres

Suspicious Person – S. 7th St/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – 600 block Corvair Dr/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – 200 block E. Philiips St & S. Independence/Heinen

911 Open Line – 700 block W. Main/Heinen

Sunday, Feb. 28

Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Information – 900 block W. Church/Lasica

911 Hangup – 500 block W. Main St/Veres

Public Service Call – 500 block W. Church St/Donovan

Speeding – 6th & Rt. 161 – Kyle Huffstutler (37), Alton

Monday, March 1

Theft – 600 block E. Oak St/Donovan

Suspicious Activity – 200 Falling Leaf Way/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Weck

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. August St/Rettig

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 1100 block Whimbrel Run/Veres

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Bumpers

Funeral Escort – 100 block S. Independence St/Bumpers

Theft from Building – 8300 block Rt. 4/Bumpers

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Sirtak

Lost Property – Mascoutah Police Dept/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 2200 block Main Ave/Veres

Tuesday, March 2

DUI – Fuesser Rd & Rt. 4/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Rettig

Fraud/Identity Theft – 300 block N. County Rd/Rettig

Found Property – 800 block N. Jefferson Rd/Bumpers

Found Property – Summerfield/Rettig

Alarm/Business – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Sirtak

Wednesday, March 3

Suspicious Activity – 1200 block W. Main St/Glander

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I64/Lasica

Disturbance – 800 block W. Main/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 10600 block Fournie Ln/Weinel

Neighborhood Disturbance – 1000 block W. Main/Watkins

Found Property – 700 block Moorlandcir/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – E. Main St/Donovan

Failure to Yield Lane or Reduce Speed for Emergency Vehicle – I-64/Watson, Pamela Heath (67), Kansas

Thursday, March 4

Ambulance Call – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Donovan

DUI – Mascoutah Ave & Eidmann Rd/Sunnquist

Public Service Call – S. Market St & E. State St/Lasica

Animal Complaint – 100 block W. Church/Lasica

Fraud/Identity Theft – 500 block N. 5th St/Weinel

Assist Other Agency – 700 block S. Madison/Sunnquist

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel

Found Property – E. Main St/Watkins

Trespass Warning – 300 block E. Main/Veres

Fraud/Identity Theft – Cheryl Dr/Watkins

Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson St & E. Church St./Veres

Recovered Property – W. Main St/Watkins

Trespass Warning – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Donovan

Trespass Warning – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – 100 block E. State/Veres

Crisis Intervention – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Heinen

DUI/Speeding/Disobey a Traffic Control Device/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle/License Not on Person – 1000 Block W. Main/Sunnquist – Andrey Barshay (49), Belleville