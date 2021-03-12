Perry D. Fleming

Perry Dean Fleming, age 53 of Mascoutah, IL, born and raised in Alexandria, LA, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Perry was a retired Captain from the U. S. Air Force and currently worked as a Senior Information Assurance Analyst for Huntington Ingalls Industries. He proudly served his country for 21 years, including his time served in the Gulf War and was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Renee, nee Summerlin, Fleming, and his mother, Shirley Fleming.

Surviving are his two daughters, Alison (Benjamin) Helfin, Katelyn (Christopher) Grandstaff; his father, Perry (Billye) Fleming; brother, Jeffrey (Erica) Fleming; sisters, Kristal (Blake) Ducote, Hope (Allen) Ringler; his fiancé, Kara Sinclair; granddaughter, Peyton Helfin; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Perry was an amazing friend to anyone he met. He never knew a stranger (unless it was an Alabama fan) and was quick to make everyone feel included. He was always the life of the party and could light up any room with his quick wit and great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by so many of his friends and family.

Memorial donations may be made to The National Veterans Foundation-The Lifeline for Vets at www.nvf.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Monday, March 15, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial with USAF military honors will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL