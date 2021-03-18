St. Clair County Courthouse Renovation Begins in August

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

BELLEVILLE – Intended to provide greater energy efficiency and enhanced security, a major renovation of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Belleville is expected to begin in August.

The project, estimated at this point to cost about $11 million, will consist of a redesigned first floor lobby and entranceway along with substantial structural alterations allowing for revised procedures concerning the movement of individuals accused of crimes to fourth floor courtrooms for trials.

Window replacement, which will include the installation of more energy efficient, insulated glass and removal of the existing single pane type now in use, is one of the major aspects of this renovation project that was discussed in detail at a meeting of the St. Clair County Public Building Commission in early March.

A much better performing glass will be utilized and no longer susceptible to the translucent coating of filming that can now frequently develop on the existing windows depending on weather conditions.

Members of the St. Clair County Board are to be provided with information about the project in the packets given to them in advance of their next regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 29.

Steven Downen, representing FGMArchitects of O’Fallon, narrated a comprehensive slide presentation for the St. Clair County PBC, at its March 3 meeting, showing illustrations of what the new courthouse will look like inside and out while explaining the goals, objectives and methodology related to the changes which will take place.

There are numerous behind-the-scenes aspects to the project that will never be readily visible to the public yet are still vital in the overall plans to improve upon the consumption of energy as a result of what Downen called a “rebalancing of the heating and cooling system” with which he noted will mean, “We’re going to have a much more efficient thermal envelope.”

These types of changes will also make it easier for mechanical engineers, Downen added, to analyze the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system after it has been completed with a view toward possible improvements in the years ahead.

Much of the tangible renovation to the public areas will occur in the first-floor area where people enter from the outside or pedestrian bridge crossing from the parking garage over West Washington Street.

Downen said the usage of the building by visitors was taken into consideration when the design changes were created. This is because, as his team estimates, 80 per cent of those coming into the courthouse do so from the southwest side which was originally conceived as the back entrance.

The stairs leading up to the building entrance from the intersection of Washington and South 1st Street will be removed, Downen said, thusly allowing for more storage space and the housing of mechanical equipment in the basement area which is currently and will continue to be restricted to county employees, staff and elected officials only.

Holding cells will be added and kept secure for housing detainees prior to their being escorted by law enforcement and security staff to the fourth-floor courtrooms and back.

Doing this will help avoid the movement of detainees in areas like the lobby where opportunities for their exposure to the public are now greater. A two-sided elevator will be used to unload detainees from vehicles in the basement level or the aforementioned holding cell area then transport them up to the fourth-floor courtroom area. Judges will also be provided with ways to get to their offices and courtrooms in a more private manner based on the design plans.

A security office with one-way glass will be created in the lobby area so personnel inside of it can observe what is going on and monitor activities in other parts of the building with the help of a surveillance system.

Improvements are additionally planned in terms of accessibility for persons with disabilities, public access computers, reader boards and directional signage.

Also projected is the construction of an outdoor roof “plaza” which can be accessed by employees in the building from the third floor for their lunch breaks or other short periods of time away from their workstations.

To include sunscreens, shady areas and canopies, this plaza will set atop a membrane roof section which is being created on a concrete slab and can be converted to more interior office or meeting space in the future if an expansion is needed for this purpose. Should such an expansion take place, as Downen explained, then the outdoor plaza could be moved up another floor higher.

James Brede, the county’s director of buildings, explained that the rooftop plaza will be advantageous by providing a means for employees to keep from going through the lobby of the building during the day which now adds to security concerns and will be effective in “keeping them out of harm’s way” from exposure to the visiting public.

The courthouse building is essentially landlocked, Downen noted, and prevented from growing in any direction outwardly so the potential for its growth vertically is being incorporated into this design as exemplified by the roof plaza idea.

PBC member Dan Polites commented that not only is the design concept shared by Downen “awesome” but also added that, “People will feel a lot safer going into the building” once this becomes reality.

There is a possibility, Downen also stated, that the building may need to be shut down at some point during its Monday through Friday opening time for any number of days during the work on the project, likely only a few, due to the logistics involved in adapting utilities in conjunction with the renovation while further allowing for future expansion of same.

Mike Christ from Impact Strategies, the lead engineering contractor for this project, said the current projections at the $11 million level are as things stand at this point in time, calling this phase “a work in progress” with efforts being made to hold down the cost while still achieving what needs to be accomplished.

Brede added that representatives from Hellmuth, Obata + Kassebaum, now legally known as the HOK Group, original designers of the courthouse, are being encouraged to participate in the planning process since they have knowledge and records concerning the structure. Brede further acknowledged the participation of E. William Reichert who has made several suggestions concerning the plans.

Christ anticipates the project continuing into 2022 before reaching a state of finality with as much as possible concerning inside work taking place during the winter months.