Albert B. Surmeier, 82, of Mascoutah, IL born June 25, 1938 in St. Libory, IL died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Regency Manor, O’Fallon, IL.

Al was a retired auto mechanic and an avid motorcycle rider. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, Knights of Columbus, Council 4380, Mascoutah and a U. S. Air Force veteran.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen, nee Hesker, Surmeier Nonamaker, a son, Robert Surmeier and his step-father, Harry Nonamaker.

Al is survived by his significant other, Donna Hollenkamp; mother of his children, Jeanette, nee Krausz, Surmeier; his children, Susan (Mark) Travous, Rick (Jenny) Surmeier, Tim (Susie) Surmeier, Tami (Mike) Coughlon; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Andrew, Corrine (Orlando) Marin, Stacey (Marshall) Rodriguez, Holly (Greg) Watson, Alex Surmeier, Jarrette Hudson, Hilary (Alex) Bockewitz, Sarah Surmeier and fiancé, Thomas Berthe, Travis Surmeier, Kati and Mitch Coughlon; six great grandchildren, Owen, Casen, Colton, Wesson, Brody, London; brothers, John (Carolyn) Surmeier, Clarence (Marilyn) Surmeier, Lester (Barb) Surmeier; sisters, Dorothy Muenchau, Marie Copper, Linda (Dick) Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign, 104 North Independence, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 2 to 6 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, March 22, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Cremation will follow.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL