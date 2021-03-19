Verna H. Brown, nee Taylor, 97, of O’Fallon, IL formerly of Mascoutah born Jan. 22, 1924 in Godfrey, IL died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Cambridge House, O’Fallon, IL.

Verna was a retired bank teller from Jersey State Bank in Jerseyville, IL and a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, Shiloh, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bessie, nee Dykeman, Taylor, her husband, Frank “Duke” Brown whom she married in Jerseyville on March 1, 1952 and brothers, Jack, Bud and Paul Taylor.

Verna is survived by two sons, Robert (Alice) Vroman of Alton, IL, Benjamin (Kathleen) Brown of Shiloh, IL; four grandchildren, Trisha Rives, Michael Vroman, Kaitlin Brown (Tyler Oakley) and Alexis Brown; four great-grandchildren; one great- great grandchild; a sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main, Shiloh, IL 62269 or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 1 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Hutchens officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL