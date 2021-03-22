Jerry W. Caliper

Jerry Caliper, 77, of Mascoutah born Feb. 3, 1944 in Herrin, IL died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home.

Jerry was a retired Pipefitter and an avid fisherman. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah and Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 553, Alton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dante and Rena, nee Berrolatti, Caliper.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rhuann, nee Tolliver, Caliper whom he married in Belleville, IL on June 13, 1970; children, Natae (Steve) Bugg of Paducah, KY, Jared (Jewels) Caliper of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Skylar (Madeline) Bugg, Spencer Bugg, Henry and Teddy Caliper; brother-in-law, Don (Barb) Tolliver; niece, Heather (Andy) Harms; great niece and great nephew, Megan and Jacob Harms; and many cousins.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or HSHS Hospice, 701 W Temple Ave, Effingham, IL 62401. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 12 PM to 2 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A memorial celebration will be held 2 PM Saturday, March 27 at Moll Funeral Home with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment of cremains will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL