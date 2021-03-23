Steven Michael Richardson, 40, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 14, 1980 in St. Louis, MO died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Memorial Hospital, Shiloh, IL.

Steven was the owner of S and D Custom Computers and was currently working for Ascend in Collinsville, IL. He was a member of the American Pool Players Association. Steven was a dedicated dad who loved his daughters more than life itself. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy G. Laird, mother, Cleeta S., nee Richardson, Rinne, stepfather, Ronald Rinne, paternal grandfather, Virgil Wayne Laird, maternal grandparents, Ronald and Barbara Williamson, one aunt, Debbie Richardson.

Steven is survived by four daughters, Ashley (Derrick) Wombacher of Mascoutah, IL, Winter Richardson and their mother, Kelly J. Hostmeyer, Adalynn Richardson and her mother Katie Holle, Chloe Richardson and her mother Andrea Ledbetter; his beloved girlfriend, Wendy Gruenenfelder and her daughters, Courtney, Kelsey, Keely; two brothers, David (Ravy) Skaggs of Charlotte, NC, Jesse (Brittanie) Skaggs of Mt. Vernon, IL, five nephews, Landon, Brayddenn, Leevi, Tyson, Cayden; two nieces, Maddalynne and Kaylynne; his second mother, Sue Fehlhaber; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many cherished friends and co-workers.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Steven Richardson Children’s Education Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Jack Spratte officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

