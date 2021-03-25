FAA Covering High Cost of MidAmerica Airport Truck



By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Funding assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration will cover the entire cost of a specialized vehicle needed for emergency response purposes at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

As discussed at the Thursday, March 18, meeting of the St. Clair County Public Building Commission, the new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting truck will replace an existing one that has been in service since 1997 when the airport opened and has reached a point where it is ready for retirement.

Having such a vehicle on the premises, as explained by MAA Director Bryan Johnson, is a mandated requirement for the facility to maintain its certification as an airport.

The ARFF will cost $1.6 million with not a cent of it to be paid at the local level, thanks to the FAA support, Johnson told the PBC. He said the factors entering into this purchase include the older truck’s reduced serviceability and reliability along with the limited availability of repair parts for it.

The performance capabilities of the ARFF include more than just extinguishing fires like being used in responding to a variety of emergency situations, evacuations and, most importantly, the rescue of passengers and crew personnel in cases of aviation accidents or disasters.

The decision concerning what specific vehicle is needed at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport rests entirely with the FAA, Johnson said in his report to the PBC. The more advanced ARFFs are capable of accelerating to 50 miles per hour in only 50 seconds whereas a conventional municipal-type fire truck is required to reach 35 miles per hour in 25 seconds.

The materials storage capacity of an ARFF is higher at 3000 gallons of water and 500 gallons of foam compared to 500 and 50 or less gallons, respectively, for fire trucks which service residential and commercial properties. Still another enhancement provided by the airport-based vehicles is their ability to be driven over off-road surfaces.

The action that was necessary for the PBC to take regarding this matter included amending the airport budget to both allow for the $1.6 million expenditure and to include the pending receipt of the FAA funding covering that total on the revenue side.

Johnson assured the PBC, in response to a question from one of its members, Rich Effinger, that the FAA grant will be received well before it is time to write the check to pay for the new truck which should be ready to put into service by summer 2022. A decision has not been made yet concerning what to do with the existing ARFF but there is a possibility, Johnson said, that it could be transferred to a municipality or other entity than can make use of it.

Also based on a recommendation from Johnson, the PBC, at the same meeting, authorized the purchase of three new Ford Explorer Interceptor vehicles through the Illinois Department of Central Management Services statewide bidding program at a total cost of $137,610 from Morrow Brothers, a dealership located in Greenfield which is about 35 miles north of Alton.

These 2021 Ford Explorers will replace much older units which need to be removed from their existing use, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala and a 2006 Ford Explorer with respective mileage totals of 182,000, 156,000 and 247,000.

The airport is required by the FAA and United States Transportation Security Administration to maintain vehicles like these for helping support safety and security certification standards as set by those agencies.