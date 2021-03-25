Mascoutah Indians Tops Highland Bulldogs 35-20

By Michael Trotter

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah opened the high school football season with a home game against Highland on Friday, March 19. The Indians turned in a good performance and came up with a 35-20 win over the Bulldogs.

Mascoutah had one touchdown in the first quarter and outscored Highland 28-7 in the second to take a 35-7 lead into halftime. Highland did manage two touchdowns in the second half but Mascoutah’s lead was big enough to keep them on top.

Mascoutah’s five touchdowns came on two passes from Chase Hanson to Aiden Jones, one pass from Hanson to Christian Harms and two runs by Hanson.

Hanson completed 12 passes in 14 attempts for 197 yards. Jones was the leading receiver with six catches for 132 yards. Donovan Green had one catch for 52 yards.

Top rushers were Hanson with 65 yards on 16 carries and Kevin Brown with 32 yards on nine carries.

Defensively Thomas Conroy had eight tackles and Jones and Logan Will had seven tackles each. Conroy and Thomas Beck each had one quarterback sack, Jones had one interception and Cedric Rhodes recovered two fumbles while Will recovered one.

Mascoutah returns to action on Friday, March 26, for a 7:00 p.m. game at Collinsville.

Go, Indians!