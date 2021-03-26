Mascoutah Police Blotter: March 12 thru March 18
Friday, March 12
Assist Other Agency – 500 block S. Jefferson St/Glander
Unlawful Parking of Trailer – 300 block N. 2nd St/Heinen
Suicidal Subject – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn Dr/Watkins
Animal Complaint – N. 8th St & Poplar St/Donovan
Suspicious Vehicle – Lorraine Dr & N. 6th St/Donovan
Found Property – Scheve Park/Watkins
Barking Dogs – 800 block W. State St/Lasica
Fire Call – 400 block E. Main St/Watkins
Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Watkins
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Rt. 4/Rettig – Joshua Trust (27), Wood River
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Rt. 4/Rettig – Terry Fisher (45), Mascoutah
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Rt. 4/Rettig – Steven Mack (20), O’Fallon
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Hunter Phillips (17), Mascoutah
DUI/One Taillight/Improper Lane Usage – Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd/Rettig – Karlie Markham (24), Nashville
Saturday, March 13
Animal Complaint – 400 block W. State St/Lasica
Business Alarm – 600 block S. Independence St/Weinel
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64 Ramp/Donovan
Disorderly Conduct – N. 6th St/Watkins
Noise Complaint – 900 block Park Dr/Lasica
911 Hang Up – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Weinel
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Watkins – Jade Baker (16), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Donovan – Zackary Thompson (23), O’Fallon
Disorderly Conduct – 1st Block N. 6th/Watkins – Bryant Turner (18) Chelsey Casey (28) and Devin Reid (30), Mascoutah
Sunday, March 14
Assist Other Agency – 100 block Weatherholt dr/Veres
Unattended Child – 300 block S. 5th St/Donovan
DUI (unfounded) – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 10000 block Jefferson Rd/Veres
Monday, March 15
Intoxicated Subject – E. South St & S. Independence St/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 500 block S. Independence/Weck
Theft – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Improper Lane Usage – 1st Block W. Main/Bumpers – Michael Mueth (58), Mascoutah
No Front Plate – 300 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Daisy Nunez-Lopez (20), N. Carolina
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Pamela Ceja-Saldana (39), Sparta
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Jefferson and Green/Rettig – Dawn Phillips (47), Sparta
Suspended License – 100 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Gabriel Barnabas (38), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Frank Moll (46), MO
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Katelyn Brooks (31), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Kyle Felton (27), Mascoutah
Tuesday, March 16
Noise Complaint – 100 block S. County Rd/Sirtak
Verbal Disturbance – 700 block N. 10th St/Glander
Ambulance Call – 9600 block Browning St/Bumpers
Identity Theft – 300 block Biscayne Dr/Weck
Ambulance Call – 900 block Park Dr/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 600 block N. 4th St/Sirtak
Uninsured Vehicle/Expired Driver’s License Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan – Adriana Russell (21), Mascoutah
Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 & 161/Donovan – Leonard Zelechowski (40), Mascoutah
Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 & I-64//Donovan, Matthew Erthal (34), Granite City
No Valid License – South & John/Sirtak – Travion Gamble (19), Mascoutah
Wednesday, March 17
Suspicious Activity – 700 block N. 10th St/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 9600 block Winchester St/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Heinen
Civil Matter – 300 block Mine Rd/Watkins
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Watkins
Abandoned Vehicle – 600 block E. South St/Lasica
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Vickie Fahey (46), Red Bud
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Tressa Eisenhauer (25), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Kenneth Von Bokel (62), Macoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Mamie Kelly (50), Mascoutah
Failure to Yield – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd./Watkins – Stanley Offil (38), Indiana
No Valid License/Expired Registration/Driving in Wrong Lane/Improper Parking on – Roadway/Driving Too Fast for Conditions/No Front Plate – Bernard & State – Cheryl Docherty (56), Mascoutah
Thursday, March 18
Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main/Heinen
Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert
911 Hangup – 100 block W. Oak St/Watkins
Alarms – 1200 block W. Main/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Lasica
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – N. Jefferson and Main/Sirtak – Michael Haas (53), Mascoutah
Failure to Wear Seat Belt – S. Jefferson and Main/Sirtak – Michael Klein (50), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Byron Watson (19), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – George Barton (36), Marissa
Disobey Stop Sign – Perrin and Rt. 4/Weinel – Brandon Rice (28) Belleville