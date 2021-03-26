Mascoutah Police Blotter: March 12 thru March 18

Friday, March 12

Assist Other Agency – 500 block S. Jefferson St/Glander

Unlawful Parking of Trailer – 300 block N. 2nd St/Heinen

Suicidal Subject – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn Dr/Watkins

Animal Complaint – N. 8th St & Poplar St/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – Lorraine Dr & N. 6th St/Donovan

Found Property – Scheve Park/Watkins

Barking Dogs – 800 block W. State St/Lasica

Fire Call – 400 block E. Main St/Watkins

Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Watkins

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Rt. 4/Rettig – Joshua Trust (27), Wood River

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Rt. 4/Rettig – Terry Fisher (45), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Rt. 4/Rettig – Steven Mack (20), O’Fallon

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Hunter Phillips (17), Mascoutah

DUI/One Taillight/Improper Lane Usage – Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd/Rettig – Karlie Markham (24), Nashville

Saturday, March 13

Animal Complaint – 400 block W. State St/Lasica

Business Alarm – 600 block S. Independence St/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64 Ramp/Donovan

Disorderly Conduct – N. 6th St/Watkins

Noise Complaint – 900 block Park Dr/Lasica

911 Hang Up – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Weinel

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Watkins – Jade Baker (16), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Donovan – Zackary Thompson (23), O’Fallon

Disorderly Conduct – 1st Block N. 6th/Watkins – Bryant Turner (18) Chelsey Casey (28) and Devin Reid (30), Mascoutah

Sunday, March 14

Assist Other Agency – 100 block Weatherholt dr/Veres

Unattended Child – 300 block S. 5th St/Donovan

DUI (unfounded) – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 10000 block Jefferson Rd/Veres

Monday, March 15

Intoxicated Subject – E. South St & S. Independence St/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 500 block S. Independence/Weck

Theft – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Improper Lane Usage – 1st Block W. Main/Bumpers – Michael Mueth (58), Mascoutah

No Front Plate – 300 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Daisy Nunez-Lopez (20), N. Carolina

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Pamela Ceja-Saldana (39), Sparta

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – Jefferson and Green/Rettig – Dawn Phillips (47), Sparta

Suspended License – 100 Block W. Main/Bumpers – Gabriel Barnabas (38), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Frank Moll (46), MO

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Katelyn Brooks (31), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Kyle Felton (27), Mascoutah

Tuesday, March 16

Noise Complaint – 100 block S. County Rd/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 700 block N. 10th St/Glander

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Browning St/Bumpers

Identity Theft – 300 block Biscayne Dr/Weck

Ambulance Call – 900 block Park Dr/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 600 block N. 4th St/Sirtak

Uninsured Vehicle/Expired Driver’s License Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan – Adriana Russell (21), Mascoutah

Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 & 161/Donovan – Leonard Zelechowski (40), Mascoutah

Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 & I-64//Donovan, Matthew Erthal (34), Granite City

No Valid License – South & John/Sirtak – Travion Gamble (19), Mascoutah

Wednesday, March 17

Suspicious Activity – 700 block N. 10th St/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Winchester St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Heinen

Civil Matter – 300 block Mine Rd/Watkins

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Watkins

Abandoned Vehicle – 600 block E. South St/Lasica

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Vickie Fahey (46), Red Bud

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Tressa Eisenhauer (25), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Kenneth Von Bokel (62), Macoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Mamie Kelly (50), Mascoutah

Failure to Yield – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd./Watkins – Stanley Offil (38), Indiana

No Valid License/Expired Registration/Driving in Wrong Lane/Improper Parking on – Roadway/Driving Too Fast for Conditions/No Front Plate – Bernard & State – Cheryl Docherty (56), Mascoutah

Thursday, March 18

Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main/Heinen

Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert

911 Hangup – 100 block W. Oak St/Watkins

Alarms – 1200 block W. Main/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Lasica

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – N. Jefferson and Main/Sirtak – Michael Haas (53), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt – S. Jefferson and Main/Sirtak – Michael Klein (50), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Byron Watson (19), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – George Barton (36), Marissa

Disobey Stop Sign – Perrin and Rt. 4/Weinel – Brandon Rice (28) Belleville