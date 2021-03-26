Sandra L. Worms, 67, of O’Fallon, IL, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her residence in O’Fallon, IL.

Sandra was born August 30, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL. She graduated from O’Fallon Township High School in 1972 before continuing her education and graduating from the Coiffure School of Beauty Culture. She was a beautician for Donna Mae’s in Mascoutah, IL, Nina’s Beauty Salon in O’Fallon, IL, and Kut n’ Kurl in O’Fallon, IL. Was a member of Caseyville United Methodist Church, was a believer in Jesus Christ and her life reflected her love and walked with him. Sandra enjoyed driving around the countryside seeing nature, and she loved her dog, Sicily.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph Rupprecht and Laverne Rupprecht (nee Thereon), and her niece; Kathy Rupprecht.

Surviving is her loving husband; Gerald Kent Worms of O’Fallon, IL, one brother; Clarence (Linda) Rupprecht of Caseyville, IL, two nieces; Andrea (Brad) Buskirk of Highland, IL and Kelly (Ron) Sneed of Fairview Heights, IL, six great-nieces and nephews; Adam Buskirk, Aaron (Kayla) Buskirk, Kelsey (Jacob) Burns, Ronnie (Steffinie) Sneed, Brittany Sneed, and Jessica Sneed, and four great-great-nieces.

Memorials can be made to the Belleville Humane Society https://bahspets.org/donate, Caseyville United Methodist Church http://www.disciplewalk.com/CasyevilleChurch.html, or donor’s choice.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon, IL 62269.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon, IL 62269. Burial will follow at the Mascoutah City Cemetery in Mascoutah, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.