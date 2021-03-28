Joanne A. Mueller

Joanne A., nee Haas, Mueller, 82, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 9, 1939, in Mascoutah, IL, died Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 at her residence.

Joanne was a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL, Holy Childhood Choir, HCCCW, past member of the Mother’s Club, and formerly worked at Donna Mae’s Hair Salon in Mascoutah. Joanne was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur M. and Loretta M., nee Bechtoldt, Haas, husband, Benjamin L. Mueller whom she married at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah on Feb. 23, 1960 and who died on March 4, 2016, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are her children, Beth (Allen Phelps) Mueller of Dupo, IL, Jeffrey (Beth) Mueller of Mascoutah, IL, Bruce (Denise DeMarse) Mueller of Belleville, IL, Phyliss (Jim) Kaiping of Pensacola, FL, Bonnie (Jason) Warner of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren, Kyle (Jenny) Mueller, Kurtis (Jessica) Mueller, Kevin (Lanie Weber) Mueller, Donyelle (Austin) Theis, Hallie and Emma Kaiping, River and Willow Warner; five great-grandchildren, Zachary and Jadon Lorton, Hope and Nolan Mueller, and Colton Theis; sister, Rosalie (Dave) Lauermann of Woodstock, IL; numerous nieces, nephews,and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund or American Diabetes Assn, 425 S. Woods Mill Rd. Suite. 110, Town & Country, MO 63017. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 3 to 7 PM Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 2 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL