Mascoutah Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

| | 0

The Illinois State Police has released the following information concerning a vehicle crash early Friday morning, April 2, at 3:25 a.m.

According to ISP, Dakota M. Jensen, 26, of Mascouth, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveling eastbound on I-64. He took the Rieder Road exit and left the roadway to the right. Authorities report he then over-corrected and left the roadway to the left overturning several times. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Jensen was the sole occupant and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Posted in Headline News, News

Leave a Comment