Mascoutah Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

The Illinois State Police has released the following information concerning a vehicle crash early Friday morning, April 2, at 3:25 a.m.

According to ISP, Dakota M. Jensen, 26, of Mascouth, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveling eastbound on I-64. He took the Rieder Road exit and left the roadway to the right. Authorities report he then over-corrected and left the roadway to the left overturning several times. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Jensen was the sole occupant and was pronounced deceased on scene.