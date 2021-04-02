New Baden Spring Clean-up Set to Return

By Scott Meinhardt

New Baden Chamber President

The New Baden Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Village of New Baden has announced that the annual Spring Clean-up will return in 2021. The event, made up of two portions, was cancelled in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID Pandemic. Under current restrictions this year, organizers have adapted, placed safeguards and again plan to have the event in 2021.

The two-weekend event starts with a Village Wide Yard Sale Day on Saturday April 24. Over the last decade, more and more households have taken advantage of the large crowds descending in the various neighborhoods. Buyers are drawn by the nearly 100 yard sales held in the mile square burg that is New Baden.

Those having sales that weekend can register at the Village Hall by calling 618-588-3813. A nominal fee of $5 will be charged to those wanting to register and be on the list. Organizers donate 100% of that fee to the Annual American Legion Kids Christmas Party to help offset costs. From those registered, a list will be complied and be available via Village and Chamber social media posts and at local businesses.

Buyers searching for that one-of-a-kind bargain are encouraged to maintain social distancing protocols and to wear face coverings as needed. Due to the increased vehicle traffic that day buyers are also encouraged to be mindful when driving and crossing streets on foot. Although Saturday is the slated day of the week for the event many sales start a day or even two before. All sales, even those just outside the corporate limits of the village can be listed and are encouraged.

The second half of the Clean-up event, held the following Saturday May 1st from 8:00 – 2:00, has been a staple in New Baden for nearly 50 years. This portion allows residents to dispose of many hard to get rid of items and trash. 4 large dumpsters, and numerous recycling streams are set up at the Lookingglass Township Shed located just south of the tracks on Rt. 160. The Chamber provides man-power to organize the day and off load cumbersome items. For a small volume-based user’s fee, participants can rid themselves of almost any item.

The New Baden Scouts who hold monthly electronics recycling events coordinate electronics portion during the event. The modern changeover from old tube type televisions to the flat screen type has been a void in the electronics recycling stream. This has left many discarded TVs tucked away in basements and closets. Organizers provide a service for these too. Although additional fees are required due to handling and salvaging costs, tube TV’s will be accepted and transported to CJD E-cycling in Edwardsville.

Waste motor oil is accepted as are old car parts and even tires, but an additional fee applies to those. Scrap metal goes into the recycling stream, as does cardboard and the vehicle tires. Trash, building materials, mattresses, furniture and other debris that can not be recycled is sent to a landfill by the Village’s waste hauler. Even yard waste and limbs which can also be burdensome to discard are taken during this event. Liquids other than waste oil can not be accepted in most cases. In the case of liquid paint, those wanting to discard are encouraged to allow it to dry fully prior to discarding, experts recommend stirring kitty litter into the can to speed this process.

All residents are urged take pride in their properties as they spruce them after a long winter and take advantage of the ability to discard items that are sometimes difficult to clear away at this event brought to the residents by the Chamber and the Village.