St. Clair County Board Returning to Meet In Person

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Barring a dramatic turnaround, the St. Clair County Board is expected to return to holding its meetings live and in person by the end of this month after a lengthy period of conducting business remotely.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, at the board’s regular monthly meeting held on Monday evening, March 29, stated that he anticipates going back to the type of sessions held prior to the early to mid-2020 time when they were converted to taking place online, having stayed that way ever since.

The next county board meeting, if all goes as planned, Kern said, which is scheduled for Monday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m., will occur in the same fifth-floor room as where it was held previously for many decades, with ample seating for participants and the public, in the St. Clair County Courthouse building at the intersection of South 1st and West Washington streets in Belleville.

These meetings and those of the board committees that are regularly scheduled to take place earlier the same evening, will revert to the arrangements in place prior to the onset of the pandemic.

Any other county board committee meetings planned for the month of April before the evening of the 26th will still be conducted remotely, he explained.

Prior to sharing this information, Kern provided a statistical summary of the status of COVID-19 in St. Clair County, noting that 114,495 vaccinations have been provided including well over half, or about 65,000, at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds drive-through site in Belleville, the largest of its kind in all of Illinois.

That is close to 20 per cent of the entire population of the county, he continued, while there have been 312,168 tests cumulatively administered since the onset of the pandemic with 29,316 of those showing positive results for the presence of coronavirus.

Vaccinations are now open to anyone age 16 and over by appointment only at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds plus they are also given at all four hospitals in the county, a county health department site at 330 West Main Street in Belleville and various locations of Walgreen’s and CVS Pharmacy, Kern said.

Further information is available by calling the St. Clair County Health Department at (618) 825-4447.

Telephone and text notifications have been sent out to all county residents concerning the availability of vaccinations with information regarding how to go about making an appointment.

There have been 469 coronavirus-related deaths in St. Clair County during the past year.