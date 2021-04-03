Marian Louise (Mary Lou) Krausz, nee Valerius, 84, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 24, 1936 in St. Louis, MO died Thursday, Apr. 1, 2021 at her home.

Mary Lou was a retired bookkeeper. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church; past president and lifetime member of Holy Childhood Mother’s Club; past president and lifetime member of V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 7682, Mascoutah; member of Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post 370, Belleville; American Legion Auxiliary Post 321, New Baden; past charter member and treasurer of Espenschied Chapel Committee; charter member of Mascoutah Historical Society; star recorder of Women of the Moose Lodge 815, Mascoutah; and 37 year MIA stand manager and MIA treasurer for 17 years. Mary Lou was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Yadier Molina being her favorite player.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard A. and Adele A., nee Niehoff, Valerius, her husband, Donald E. Krausz who died Sept. 27, 2001, a grandson, Ben Krausz and a brother, Roger Valerius.

Surviving are her husband, Clarence P. Richards whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on June 21, 2003; children, Daniel (Lisa) Krausz, Danette (Michael) Wesselmann, Deanna (Robert) Miley all of Mascoutah, IL; step children, Nancy (Gary) Rancilio of Germantown, IL, Christopher (Jan) Richards of O’Fallon, IL, Cynthia (Ralph) Haake of Germantown, IL, Gail (Roger) Rickhoff of Germantown, IL; six grandchildren, JaneAnne (Gene) Holten, Eric Moll, Donald (Stauncy) Urban, Danielle Urban and fiancé, Michael Hodges, Kevin (MacKenzie) Wesselmann, Thomas (Catherine) Wesselmann; five step grandchildren, Anthony (Candice) Rancilio, Rachel Rickhoff, Angela (Chris) Bourget, Ashley (Kevin) Chwascinski, Christine Rickhoff; five great grandchildren, Chase, Ethan, Lena Holten, Michael Urban, Keagan Roberts; six step great grandchildren, Stella Kay and Lucy Rancilio, Evelyn, Everett, Eleanor Bourget, Greyson Chwascinski; sisters-in-law, Doris Valerius, Celeste Krausz, JoAnn Funk and Jeanette Surmeier; very close friends, Joan Bussen, Joyce Hefner, Fred (Joyce) Tatjenhorst, Fritz (Ruth) Fritzinger; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL-143, Edwardsville, IL 62025 or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 10 AM to 12 PM Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 12 PM Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL