Fairview Heights Retail Development Report Shows Progress

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Some forward progress in the form of retail economic development in Fairview Heights was noted in a report presented to the city council operations committee at its most recent meeting, providing a glimmer of positivity for the future of the city which relies very heavily on sales tax income for its financial health.

The city’s director of economic development, Paul Ellis, explained that, despite the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on shopping and dining habits of consumers, the gradual pattern of relief from those conditions seems to becoming more evident with the opening of new businesses in Fairview Heights.

He told the aldermen present at the committee meeting on Wednesday, March 17, that there are a couple of new shops opened at St. Clair Square, one of them a boutique-type business featuring women’s clothing and accessories plus there is a new store called Marvelous Things on Canty Lane.

The restaurant location on Ludwig Drive that was the location for Houlihan’s for many years then one that followed and lasted less than a year is being converted to an eatery specializing in pizza, Ellis said, while near there, Urban Air Adventure Park, closed down for over a year because of the pandemic, will be reopening its doors very soon.

Urban Air is one of the existing business in town, according to Ellis, that city provided support and assistance for in seeking pandemic-related grants and relief to help them through their struggles.

In reflecting on the trials faced by the city, its own related to the shortfall from sales tax income for operating expenses, and its businesses which suffered from reduced customer traffic, Ellis said, “Things weren’t as bad as we feared they might be. Certainly, they weren’t as good as we hoped they might be, but we managed to get through and we’re continuing to push through.”

Construction is moving ahead in the good spring weather at locations like where the new Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant will be on North Illinois Street across from St. Clair Square and the Chase Bank right next to it. Ellis forecasts a potential June or July opening for Raising Cane’s and perhaps as soon as May for Chase Bank.

What he characterizes as a regional breakfast restaurant, opening its first location in the Metro East, has been the subject of a signed letter of intent t open in the former Pier One Imports building near Kohl’s on North Illinois Street.

Also not far from there, Ellis says there is a possibility of a new retail “large box” store being constructed on the parking lot just to the south of Kohl’s at 6100 North Illinois Street.