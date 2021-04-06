Charles L. Crowe, 88, of Mascoutah, IL, born July 10, 1932 in St. Louis, MO died Monday, April 5, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL.

Charles graduated from Johnston City High School, received a bachelor’s degree from SIU Carbondale and a master’s degree from SIU Edwardsville. He was a retired educator from Mascoutah Junior High where he coached baseball, basketball and track.

Charles was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, Knights of Columbus Council 4380 and was very active in parish organizations. He was inducted into the IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association) Hall of Fame in 2006. Charles was a staff sergeant in the U. S. Air Force, stationed in Japan. During the Korean Conflict, he was part of a medical air rescue, assisting in rescuing many downed pilots, both in the ocean and on ground.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alberta, nee Hurd, Crowe, son-in-law, Brett Blume, two brothers, Irvan and Willis, three sisters, Mildred, Shirley and Virgie.

Surviving are his wife, Mary H, nee Schoeberle, Crowe whom he married in Brighton, IL on June 11, 1960; children, Jonathan Crowe, Mary Ann (Andy) Chappell, Kathy Blume, Greg (Melanie) Crowe; three grandchildren, Ryan and Grace Crowe, Devin Blume; brother, Robert Crowe; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Schoeberle, Robert (Rosemary) Schoeberle; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign, 104 N. Independence or Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 10 AM to 12 PM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 12 PM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL