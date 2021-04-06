Dakota M. Jensen, 26, of Mascoutah, IL born Apr. 23, 1994 in Belleville, IL died Friday, Apr. 2, 2021.

Dakota was employed by Glenn Brothers Garage Doors. He was a HUGE Rams fan and an avid poker player.

Dakota was the light of my life… He was my sunshine on a rainy day. He was more than my son, he was my best friend. He was his brothers’ best friend. He was so deeply loved by so many and friend to all. Dakota had such a big heart and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He was a loving daddy to two beautiful children. Kinslee and Kaiden adored their daddy! Dakota prayed every night before bed. He had said many times through the years, “If I die, I know I’m right with God.” Seems his compassionate heart was always preparing us for this day.

Surviving are his mother and father, Millie Gothard and Dennis Jensen; daughter, Kinslee Huber; son, Kaiden White; longtime girlfriend, Jessica White (Boo Thang); brothers, Dennis Jensen, Jr. (Julia), Dylan Jensen (Nicki), Dallas Jensen, Dane Jensen; maternal grandparents, Donald and Mary Gothard (Mema and Papa); paternal grandparents, Donna Baer (Grandma) and Art Jensen; aunts and uncles, Douglas Gothard (Janet), Mike (Vicki) Gothard, Mark, Claudette, Wendy, Brigit; three nieces, Callie, Zoie, Lily; and nephew, Den; and several loving cousins..

Millie asked her brother “why?” He replied, “It’s kinda simple; the day Dakota was born, was the day God decided the world couldn’t live without him. The day Dakota left us, was the day God decided He couldn’t live without Dakota…”

In lieu of all other gifts, a fund has been started for Dakota’s two children, and donations may be made to: Jensen Children’s Fund, c/o Julia Jensen, 9664 Weatherby St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 11:30 AM to 1 PM Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021 at St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 1 PM Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021 at St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church followed by a Celebration of Life at Scheve Park in Mascoutah.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois