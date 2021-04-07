McMahan Elected Mayor of Mascoutah

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

A new chapter in Mascoutah’s history began on Tuesday, April 6. After 22 years serving the citizens of Mascoutah, Mayor Jerry Daugherty had decided not to run for re-election. Two of the current city councilmen chose to run for the open seat – Pat McMahan and Mike Baker.

The unofficial votes as of 1 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, showed Pat McMahan as Mascoutah’s new Mayor. Votes for each candidate were: McMahan 374 and Baker 303. Although Precinct 3 had yet to be reported to platinumelectionresults.com by press time, exit numbers from each of the precincts showed McMahan as the mayoral winner.

“Thank you to all that turned out to vote. I appreciate you, no matter who you voted for,” McMahan stated. “Exercising your right to vote is one of our most precious rights and duties as provided by our amazing Constitution. Thank you and let’s now move forward on a positive path for Mascoutah’s future.

“A special thank you to all the candidates, whether running for School Board, City Council or Mayor, successful or not. We all appreciated the civility and kindness that was on display during this election season. The world could take a cue from the manner in which these races were conducted. Serving in office is very often a thankless job, and can, at times, be a no-win situation trying to please all the various interests we serve. But this is what we sign on for, so we simply do the best we can for the betterment of Mascoutah. Congratulations again to all and thanks again for an interesting and civil race, especially to my opponent and friend, Mike Baker.”

McMahan, 63, is the former Mascoutah Postmaster and currently the Designated Managing Broker with McMahan Realty Group. He has lived in Mascoutah for 16 years, and has been a City Councilman for the past 10 years.

Mayoral candidate Mike Baker issued the following statement: “I would like to congratulate Pat McMahan on being elected to the position of Mayor. Being mayor is a big responsibility. I know he can work with the new council to move Mascoutah in the right direction.”

The following statement was released by Mayor Jerry Daugherty: ““I want to congratulate Pat McMahan on winning the election for Mayor of Mascoutah. Fortunately, for the citizens of Mascoutah, Pat has previously served on the City Council and is well aware of the challenges that face the city in the near future. In that regard, he is well qualified to lead the city in meeting its objectives.”

Mascoutah City Council

In regards to the candidates running for Mascoutah City Council, the unofficial totals as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, showed Nick Seibert (417) and Doug Elbe ( 346) the winners in this race. As with the mayor’s race, Precinct 3 had yet to be reported to platinumelectionresults.com. However exit numbers showed Seibert and Elbe as the winners.

“I would like to congratulate Nick Seibert and Doug Elbe for winning the two City Council positions. I’m optimistic for the future of our city under the leadership of the new Mayor and City Council, working together as a team with the City Manager,” Mayor Daugherty stated.

Nick Seibert, 40, is an educator at O’Fallon Township High School, and has lived in Mascoutah for 15 years.

Doug Elbe is an Area Safety Representative, and has lived in Mascoutah for over 40 years.

McMahan, Seibert, and Elbe will be officially sworn-in at the May 3 City Council meeting.

Mascoutah School Board

As with the previously mentioned races, the Mascoutah School Board was also waiting on Precincit 3 to be reported to platinumelectionresults.com.

The Mascoutah Herald was unable to obtain final exit numbers by press time at 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.

At that time, the unofficial top four Mascoutah School Board candidates were: John Harris III (739), Kristen Geis (725), Zane Fulp (716), and Joel Funk (691). Timothy Petersen followed with 520.

At the April 20 regular Board of Education meeting, the Board will schedule a Special Reorganizational Meeting sometime between April 27th – May 4th. The new Board members will take the Oath of Office at the beginning of that meeting.