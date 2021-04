Mascoutah Police Report: March 19 thru March 31

Friday, March 19

Vehicle Lock Out – 300 block E. Main/Rettig

Suicidal Subject – 200 block W. George/Veres

Assist to Schools – 300 block N. 5th St/Sunnquist

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Theft – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Veres

Parking Complaint – 200 block W. George St/Rettig

Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers

Saturday, March 20

Juvenile Complaint – 900 block Park Dr/Weck

Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura St/Rettig

Ambulance Call – E. Poplar St. & N. August – Weck

Parking Complaint – Legion Dr/Glander

Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander

Sunday, March 21

Ambulance Call – 1300 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Driving on Suspended License – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 1000 block W. Poplar/Weck

Juvenile Complaint – 600 block Mortar St/Rettig

911 Dial Phase Two – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck

Information – N. Jefferson St & Onyx Dr/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 9600 block col Ct/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – E. Main St & S. Jefferson St/Bumpers

Monday, March 22

Assist Other Agency – I-64 rest area/Heinen

Alarm/Residential – 300 block W. South St/Heinen

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan

Child Abduction – W. Main & Eisenhower/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 300 block Mine Rd/Donovan

Business Alarm – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Weinel

ATV/Off Road Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Weinel

911 Hangup – 400 block W. Main St/Lasica

Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica

Tuesday, March 23

Disorderly Conduct – Park Dr/Lasica

Well Being Check – 300 block W. Poplar/Weinel

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Suspicious Person – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Donovan

Subject Removal – 1100 block Lear Ln/Veres

Abandoned Vehicle – 800 block W. Main St/Donovan

Alarm/Residential – 300 block S. 5th St/Heinen

Public Service Call – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen

Warrant Out of State – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres

Reckless Driving – 1600 block Concord Cir/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Veres

Wednesday, March 24

Suspicious Activity – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Rettig

Animal at Large – 800 block W. South St/Veres

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Disposal of Garbage – 200 block N. Market St/Sirtak

Neighborhood disturbance – 1000 block W. Main/Glander

Animal Complaint – S. Lebanon St & E. State St/Sirtak

Suspicious Person – 300 block E. Main/Sirtak

Thursday, March 25

Noise Complaint – W. Phillips St/Glander

Traffic Accident – 100 block W. Church/Bumpers

Crisis Intervention – 100 block S. County Rd/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Weck

Traffic Accident – W. Harnett & N. 6th St/Bumpers

Death Investigation – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Weck

Ambulance Call – 1400 block McKinley St/sirtak

Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 4/Sirtak

Overdose Drugs – 700 block W. Main St/Glander

Friday, March 26

Illegal Parking – 9200 block Beller Dr/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 100 block W. South St/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan

Information/Identity Theft – 700 block Wild Meadow Ln/Donovan

911 Open Line – 300 block S. 6th St/Watkins

Traffic Accident – W. Harnett St. & N. 6th St/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – I-64 Rest Area/Watkins

Traffic Accident – Hayden Dr & Rt. 4/Watkins

Information – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Information – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Weinel

Failure to Stop or Yield Intersection to Right of Way – 6th & Harnett/Heinen – Natalie Austin (17), Scott AFB

Failure to Yield – Rt. 4 & Perrin/Watkins – Rami Jaber (37), St. Louis

Revoked Driver’s License – Rt. 4 & Perrin/Watkins – Amber Galle (30), Lebanon

Saturday, March 27

Disturbance – 1500 block Autumn Lanes Ln/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Main St/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Heinen

911 Open Line – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Heinen

Found Property – Scheve Park/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – I-64 & Rt. 4/Watkins

Vehicle Lock Out – 700 block Moorland Cir/Heinen

Well Being Check – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Heinen

Vehicle Lock Out – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 5th St/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 600 block S. Independence/Lasica

Sunday, March 28

Suicidal Subject – 500 block W. State St/Heinen

Animal Complaint – 400 block W. Green/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 4400 block Globe Master Ct/Veres

Suspicious Vehicle – 500 block E. Main/Donovan

Information – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Veres

Monday, March 29

Derelict Vehicle – Hayden Dr/Rettig

Alarm/Residential – 300 block Grant St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – W. Main/Sirtak

Information – 600 block S. Independence/Rettig

Well Being Check – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 200 block N. Railway Ave/Bumpers

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Glander

Suspicious Person – Moorland Cir/Bumpers

Domestic Disturbance – 900 block Chickasaw Ct/Weck

Traffic Accident – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers

Speeding – 600 Block N. 6th/Sirtak – Dennis Trentman (29), Belleville

Failure to Reduce Speed – Main & Railway/Sirtak – Johan Dekker (87), Mascoutah

Tuesday, March 30

Suspicious Person – 400 block E. Church St/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency – Legion Dr/Sirtak

Intoxicated Subject – I-64 & Rt. 4/Bumpers

Trespass Complaint – 200 block S. 10th St/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 300 block E. Church St/Glander

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Weck

Uninsured Vehicle – 200 Block N. 6th/Weck – Bruce Bergheger (29), Mascoutah

Agg. Battery to Peace Officer/Criminal Damage to State Supported Property – 500 Block Falling Leaf/Rettig – Shelly Johnson (47), Mascoutah

Wednesday, March 31

Traffic Accident – W. Church St & N. Railway/Watkins

Animal Complaint – N. Independence St/Heinen

Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property – Scheve Park/Lasica