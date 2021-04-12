Judge Rules Two Ex-Senators Should Be Paid Withheld Salaries

Illinois Comptroller calls former lawmakers Sen. Noland of Elgin and Sen. Clayborne Jr. of Belleville ‘shameless grifters’

By Sarah Mansur

Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Two former Illinois state senators have a “clear right” to receive portions of their legislative salaries that were withheld by Illinois Comptroller Mendoza and her predecessors, a Cook County judge decided last week.

But Mendoza said she intends to appeal the ruling, meaning this latest development is likely not the last word in the case brought by former Democratic Sens. Michael Noland, from Elgin, and James Clayborne Jr., from Belleville.

Judge Allen Walker’s decision found that Noland and Clayborne are entitled to the salaries that were withheld when the legislature passed laws to freeze cost-of-living increases and implement furlough days.

Walker’s ruling was based partly on a July 2019 decision in this case that found those laws were unconstitutional because the laws altered wages during terms for which the lawmakers were elected.

“(P)er the July 2, 2019 Order, this (c)ourt held that (Noland and Clayborne) were entitled to a clear right to receive wrongfully withheld portions of salaries, as the relevant statutes in this case are facially unconstitutional,” Walker’s eight-page ruling states. “Therefore, the (c)ourt finds that (Noland and Clayborne) have established a clear right.”

The ruling issued Thursday is a victory for Noland and Clayborne, who sued the state comptroller over unpaid wages resulting from those laws, which were passed between 2009 and 2017. Noland first sued in June 2017 and Clayborne was added to the lawsuit in May 2018.

On July 1, 2019, lawmakers’ base salaries increased to $69,464. Before that latest increase, the base salary was unchanged at $67,836 since 2008.

Noland was a member of the Senate from 2007 to January 2017, and Clayborne was a member from 1995 to January 2019. Noland is now a judge in Kane County, and Clayborne is a partner at Clayborne & Wagner LLP in Belleville.

In a written statement, Mendoza said she “respectfully” disagrees with Walker’s decision and intends to appeal to a higher court “so I can continue to defend taxpayers’ interests against this brazen money grab.”

She also noted that Noland and Clayborne voted in favor of the laws to forgo pay increases prior to challenging their legality in court.

“Now that they are out of office, these shameless grifters want the courts to reverse their votes, reaching into taxpayers’ pockets to give them those retroactive raises,” Mendoza’s statement read. “…The former senators should end their shameless crusade to take from taxpayers the raises they voted to decline.”

