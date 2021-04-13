Roger E. Schubkegel, 82, of Mascoutah, IL born July 2, 1938 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 at his home.

Roger was a retired bricklayer in Mascoutah. He taught an apprentice program at BAC/SWIC in Belleville, IL and a pre-apprentice program in Champaign-Urbana, IL. Roger was a member of the Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, and other various sportsmen clubs in the area. He was a previous member of the Mascoutah Lions Club and was a United States Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Augusta, nee Heimberger, Schubkegel, two sisters, Marilyn and Jane Schubkegel, two brothers-in-law, Jerry Robb and Robert Stewart.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca, nee Stewart whom he married in Cahokia, IL on Nov. 18, 1961; two children, Sandra (Larry) Shackelford of O’Fallon, IL, Scott (Dawn) Schubkegel of Dayton, OH; a grandson, Eric Shackelford; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Robb, Ramona (Ronald) Klein; brother-in-law, Leland Stewart; four nieces, Danielle Webb, Brynde Conners, Nynce Tarletone, and Ayme Brannen.

Memorials may be made to the Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, 1535 N County Rd, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.

