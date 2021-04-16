Applicants Sought for Fairview Heights School Board Vacancy

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Because no one had filed petitions for election earlier this month to two of four open seats on the Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 Board of Education, applicants are now being sought.

The board meets on a regular basis one evening a month but can also meet for committee meetings or special sessions as necessary when circumstances necessitate it.

The two individuals appointed would be serving four-year terms through 2025. The board of education is responsible for making a variety of decisions pertinent to the operations, policies, expenses, personnel and other matters related to Grant Middle and Illini Elementary Schools.

To qualify for a position on the board, along with residing within the district boundaries for at least one year, individuals must be at least 18 years old and be registered voters.

Appointments to fill these two vacant positions will be made following the deadline for applications on Friday, April 30. Those interested should send a letter of interest and resume to Matt Stines, Superintendent, Grant Community Consolidated School District 110, 10110 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or e-mail the information to him at [email protected] For further information, call the school district office at 618-398-5577.

Only two people, both incumbents, filed for one of the four positions that were open in the April 6 election.

Zandra Harvey and David Pardue are the incumbents earning reelection to four-year terms on the District 110 board as its president, Jen Knepper, and long-time member Karen Meirink chose not to run again and no one had come forward to fill those two vacant positions.