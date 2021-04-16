Mascoutah Police Report: April 2 thru April 8

Friday, April 2

Notification – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 1400 block Scott Troy Rd/Veres

Ambulance Call – Rt. 4/Rettig

Neighborhood Disturbance – 600 block E. South St/Sirtak

Public Service Calls – W. Main St/Veres

Saturday, April 3

Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Police Dept/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 800 block W. McAllister St/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

911 Hangup – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Sunday, April 4

Assist Other Agency – 200 block W. Main/Weck

Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. South/Sirtak

Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main St/Rettig

Monday, April 5

911 Hangup – E. George St/Watkins

Neighborhood Disturbance – 100 block N. 6th St/Watkins

Suspicious Vehicle – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Lasica

Lock out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Dr/Lasica

Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica

Disturbance – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Lasica

Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church/Watkins

Theft – 600 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen

Suspicious Vehicle – S. 6th St/Veres

Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and 161/Watkins – Emily Eitzenhefer (19), New Athens

Speeding – 200 Block W. Church/Donovan – Dominic Waltemate (19), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – James Burnett (56), Mascoutah

Improper Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson and State/Sirtak – Kelly Chism (41), Freeburg

Improper Use of Cell Phone – Main and County/Sirtak – Ashley Cryder (39), Mascoutah

Improper Use of Cell Phone/Uninsured Vehicle – Main and Railway/Donovan – Ashlee Wagner (31), Venedy

Improper Use of Cell Phone – Main and Railway/Donovan – Erin Bradley (38), Mascoutah

Improper Use of Cell Phone – Main and County/Sirtak – Clayton Medcalf (30), Okawville

Tuesday, April 6

Illegal Dumping – N. Jefferson St/Watkins

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Veres

Derelict Vehicle – 900 block W. State St/Lasica

Theft – 500 block N. 5th St/Watkins

Motorist Assist – W. Main St & N. 6th St/Watkins

Property Damage – 1000 block W. Main/Veres

DUI – E. Main St & S. Jefferson/Donovan

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – John Tipton (27), Addieville

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Donovan – Skyler Marsh (27), O’Fallon

Wednesday, April 7

Trespass Warning – 400 block W. State St/Heinen

Information – Park Dr/Sirtak

Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop Rd/Bumpers

Public Service Calls – 500 block S. 10th St/Sirtak

Well Being Check – I-64 & Rt. 4/Bumpers

Civil Matter – 700 block Moorland Cir/Glander

911 Hangup – 400 block Windshire Ct/Weck

Suspended License – Lebanon and George/Heinen – Chuck Hoefler (50), Belleville

Speeding – 161 and Machine Shop/Donovan – Richard Copeland (58), Venedy

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Christ/Donovan – Kandy Hamilton (53), Trenton

Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Machine Shop/Donovan – Ora Averett (49), Mascoutah

Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Machine Shop/Donovan – Arturo Garcia (22), Hoyleton

Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Christ/Donovan – Roy Ziegler (53), Belleville

Speeding – Jefferson & Progress Parkway/Donovan – Timothy Rogers (19), O’Fallon

Speeding – 700 Block Jefferson/Bumpers – Jacob Dotson (32), Marissa

Speeding – 700 Block Jefferson/Bumpers – Hope Reinneck (50), Mascoutah

Thursday, April 8

Juvenile Complaint – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 1000 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Squealing or Screeching Tires – 400 block W. Harnett St/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 300 block E. Main St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 800 block N. Jefferson/Glander

Noise Complaint – S. County Rd/Weck

Illegal Squealing of Tires – 6th and Park/Waldrup – Carson Tinsley (16), Mascoutah

Speeding – 6th and 161/Bumpers – Travis Wellen (27), Albers

Broken Taillight – Church and 2nd/Bumpers – Zachary Mercille (17), Belleville