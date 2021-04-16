Mascoutah Police Report: April 2 thru April 8
Friday, April 2
Notification – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 1400 block Scott Troy Rd/Veres
Ambulance Call – Rt. 4/Rettig
Neighborhood Disturbance – 600 block E. South St/Sirtak
Public Service Calls – W. Main St/Veres
Saturday, April 3
Assist Other Agency – Mascoutah Police Dept/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 800 block W. McAllister St/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak
911 Hangup – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Sunday, April 4
Assist Other Agency – 200 block W. Main/Weck
Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. South/Sirtak
Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main St/Rettig
Monday, April 5
911 Hangup – E. George St/Watkins
Neighborhood Disturbance – 100 block N. 6th St/Watkins
Suspicious Vehicle – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Lasica
Lock out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Dr/Lasica
Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica
Disturbance – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Lasica
Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church/Watkins
Theft – 600 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen
Suspicious Vehicle – S. 6th St/Veres
Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and 161/Watkins – Emily Eitzenhefer (19), New Athens
Speeding – 200 Block W. Church/Donovan – Dominic Waltemate (19), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – James Burnett (56), Mascoutah
Improper Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson and State/Sirtak – Kelly Chism (41), Freeburg
Improper Use of Cell Phone – Main and County/Sirtak – Ashley Cryder (39), Mascoutah
Improper Use of Cell Phone/Uninsured Vehicle – Main and Railway/Donovan – Ashlee Wagner (31), Venedy
Improper Use of Cell Phone – Main and Railway/Donovan – Erin Bradley (38), Mascoutah
Improper Use of Cell Phone – Main and County/Sirtak – Clayton Medcalf (30), Okawville
Tuesday, April 6
Illegal Dumping – N. Jefferson St/Watkins
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Veres
Derelict Vehicle – 900 block W. State St/Lasica
Theft – 500 block N. 5th St/Watkins
Motorist Assist – W. Main St & N. 6th St/Watkins
Property Damage – 1000 block W. Main/Veres
DUI – E. Main St & S. Jefferson/Donovan
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – John Tipton (27), Addieville
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Donovan – Skyler Marsh (27), O’Fallon
Wednesday, April 7
Trespass Warning – 400 block W. State St/Heinen
Information – Park Dr/Sirtak
Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop Rd/Bumpers
Public Service Calls – 500 block S. 10th St/Sirtak
Well Being Check – I-64 & Rt. 4/Bumpers
Civil Matter – 700 block Moorland Cir/Glander
911 Hangup – 400 block Windshire Ct/Weck
Suspended License – Lebanon and George/Heinen – Chuck Hoefler (50), Belleville
Speeding – 161 and Machine Shop/Donovan – Richard Copeland (58), Venedy
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Christ/Donovan – Kandy Hamilton (53), Trenton
Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Machine Shop/Donovan – Ora Averett (49), Mascoutah
Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Machine Shop/Donovan – Arturo Garcia (22), Hoyleton
Uninsured Vehicle – 161 and Christ/Donovan – Roy Ziegler (53), Belleville
Speeding – Jefferson & Progress Parkway/Donovan – Timothy Rogers (19), O’Fallon
Speeding – 700 Block Jefferson/Bumpers – Jacob Dotson (32), Marissa
Speeding – 700 Block Jefferson/Bumpers – Hope Reinneck (50), Mascoutah
Thursday, April 8
Juvenile Complaint – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 1000 block W. Main St/Sirtak
Squealing or Screeching Tires – 400 block W. Harnett St/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 300 block E. Main St/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 800 block N. Jefferson/Glander
Noise Complaint – S. County Rd/Weck
Illegal Squealing of Tires – 6th and Park/Waldrup – Carson Tinsley (16), Mascoutah
Speeding – 6th and 161/Bumpers – Travis Wellen (27), Albers
Broken Taillight – Church and 2nd/Bumpers – Zachary Mercille (17), Belleville