Robo Raiders Win State Championship

By Caroline Bleymaier

For Robo Raiders, FTC 7129

MASCOUTAH – The Robo Raiders have won the State Championship in their robotics program for the second year in a row! The Robo Raiders, FTC 7129, a 10-member homeschool robotics team based in Mascoutah, competes in the FIRST® program, a worldwide robotics challenge involving over 600,000 students participating in four different levels of robotics, from early elementary school through high school. (FIRST® stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.) At the recent State Championship, the Robo Raiders won the Inspire Award, which is the highest recognition in the FIRST® FTC program, making them the top-rated robotics team in the state of Illinois! To participate in the FTC program, the Robo Raiders designed and built two robots, which they named Celebrimbor and Annatar, to compete in four League meets, a Qualifier, and the State Championship. The robots were designed and built entirely by the students, and involved extensive use of CAD software to create nearly 50 unique, custom made parts for the robot, which were made on the team’s 3-D Printer or CNC machine.

The Robo Raiders qualified to compete in the State Championship by winning the Inspire Award at their regional qualifying tournament at the beginning of March. This advanced the team on to the FTC State Championship, held the last weekend of March. Because the State Championship couldn’t be held in-person this year, FTC teams ran robot matches in their home facility and submitted match scores online. In addition to submitting scores from robot matches, FTC teams also take part in an interview process for judged awards. Judging categories include awards that recognize programming accomplishments, outreach to the community, growth of the FIRST® community, robot design, innovative features, and documentation. The Robo Raiders were selected to win the Inspire Award because they were a strong contender for many of the awards, were a role model FIRST® team, and had shared their experience and knowledge with other teams and their community.

Robo Raiders have now won the Inspire Award at state level two years in a row, making them back-to-back State Champs!

In addition to the Robo Raiders winning the top team award at the State Championship, Rebecca Phillips, who has mentored the Robo Raiders for 12 years, was honored with the Compass Award for Illinois FTC. The Compass Award is given to an adult coach or mentor who has given outstanding guidance and support to a team. The award is judged from a 1-minute video submitted by the team. Mrs. Phillips helped the team to plan and conduct outreach activities, including finding a way to offer an in-person summer camp under COVID-19 constraints.

The Robo Raiders also won the second place Promote Award for Illinois FTC. The award is based on a 1-minute video promoting FIRST® and its values to the public. The video was written, acted, filmed, edited, and produced entirely by the high school team members. This year’s focus for the promotional video was how FIRST® changes our culture and encourages science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in everyday life.

While the season has been very different this year, the Robo Raiders and the FIRST® community have persisted and overcome obstacles produced by COVID-19. Despite restrictions, the Robo Raiders remained very active, hosting virtual events with other FTC teams in the region and around the country. They also wrote, filmed, edited, and produced a 14 part video series giving lessons on engineering principles and professional advice to FTC teams, which can be found on their YouTube channel. In just the last month, they created a second video series called “Bobo’s Little Robo Lessons” to share basic engineering and robotics principles with elementary-level school children. They also had the opportunity to take part in a radio interview on the “Coffee Hour” program on KFUO Radio out of St. Louis, which was both broadcast and released as a podcast.

Throughout the season, the Robo Raiders have encouraged others to join the FIRST® community. The team’s mission is to learn, share, mentor, and show Gracious Professionalism, a FIRST® motto, to everyone they meet. The Robo Raiders would like to thank their sponsors: Ansys, Bayer, AFCEA, Leidos, and DoD STEM, which have funded their journey throughout the year. Learn more about the Robo Raiders through their postings on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and at their website, http://www.roboraiders.net/.

This season the Robo Raiders have grown as a team, as individuals, and as friends. This year the Robo Raiders bid farewell to five graduating seniors, but the team is already training new incoming members to become rookies on the team next year. The Robo Raiders look forward to another season of exciting robot competition next year!