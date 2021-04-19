Marion E. Ruth, 91, of Lebanon, IL, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Lebanon Care Center, Lebanon, IL.

She was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Mascoutah Township, to Henry and Frieda (Nee Baer) Ruth.

Marion and her older sister, Kathryn, attended Ruth School, a country school located ¼ mile West of the family farm, she then attended High School in Mascoutah. She graduated in 1946 and attended College at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale for the summer session, then transferred to McKendree College in the fall of 1946. She majored in Mathematics and minored in Science, graduating in 1950 with Honors (Cum Laude). She started teaching in New Memphis, then the following year went to Mascoutah. In 1989, she retired from teaching after 37 years.

In retirement, she volunteered weekly at the Violence Prevention Shelter Shop thrift shop, Plowsharing Crafts, Ten Thousand Villages, a fair-trade organization of the Mennonite Church. She especially liked to help at Steven Mueller’s Florist, O’Fallon. She was a kind and loving soul that enjoyed helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Frieda Ruth; sister, Kathryn Ruth.

Marion is survived by many cousins, especially, John (Carol) Ruth, New Baden, IL, Don (Sharon) Mueller, Lebanon, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul UCC, Lebanon, IL or Summerfield Cemetery Association.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:30 am, at St. Paul UCC, Lebanon, IL.

Memorial Service: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 10:30 am, St. Paul UCC, Lebanon, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Dr. Donald Wagner, Pastor.

Interment: Summerfield Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.