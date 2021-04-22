Fairview Fire Department Recruitment Under Way

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

Anyone age 19 and over who is interested in serving as a volunteer fire fighter with the Fairview Fire Department may submit an application for a position by visiting its “Engine House #2” at 214 Ashland Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Fairview Fire Department, according to an ordinance set up by the Caseyville-Fairview Fire Protection District, which collects a tax to help support its operations, may have a total of 60 members. Those serving in this capacity must live within 10 minutes of either of the two fire stations, the other being located at 10045 Bunkum Road, and do not necessarily have to reside within the boundaries of the city limits of Fairview Heights.

The city is actually covered by more than one fire district. The far west end of Fairview Heights, for example, is served by the French Village Fire Department and a portion of the northern section by the Hollywood Heights department.

Volunteer fire fighters, who with the Fairview department are compensated on a per-call answered basis, gain valuable training and skills in fire science along with providing indispensable life-saving, property protection service to the residents, churches and businesses in the community.

Also, at times under something called mutual aid, they may be summoned to respond to nearby areas outside of the Fairview district in situations where another department answering a call of significant magnitude does not have the personnel and/or equipment to address it sufficiently.

For the members of this highly respected team, realizing the fulfillment and satisfaction of serving the community in a meaningful way is one of the most outstanding benefits.

The Fairview Fire Department, established in 1933 long before the city was incorporated, provides certification training from basic to advanced levels of fire science at no cost to the volunteer along with specialized clothing and gear.

Those joining will be considered as probationary fire fighters for their first year of membership during which they will be taught the fundamentals and attend classes to become state certified.

For anyone considering this but not certain they wish to pursue it, a visit to either fire station during the aforementioned opening times is encouraged so any questions they may have can be answered.

The department, which functions totally independently of the city, is so named because when it was set up as the Great Depression of the 20th century was winding down, this region of northern St. Clair County consisted of farms, a few homes and only a handful of small locally-owned businesses, not defined by any specific boundaries, known only as a loosely organized area called “Fairview.”

The first Fairview Fire Department station was located on St. Clair Road just south of Old Lincoln Trail. Early in the 21st century, the department’s modern station on Bunkum Road was opened and in 2014, its station on Lincoln Highway just west of Joseph Drive was shut down and a new state-of-the-art expanded facility opened on Ashland Avenue.

There are three full-time officers on duty from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays for the department including Doyle, Assistant Chief Jim Huelsman and Deputy Chief Justin Loepker. The rest of the time, both stations are unstaffed.

According to its mission statement, “The Fairview Fire Department is dedicated to the saving of life and property through training and education. Our members strive to provide the highest levels of fire suppression, fire prevention, code administration and hazard mitigation to our community in a most cost-effective manner.”