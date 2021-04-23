Mascoutah Police Report: April 9 thru April 15
Friday, April 9
Derelict Vehicle – 300 block N. 5th St/Lasica
Recovered Property – 700 block E. George St/Watkins
Theft – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Lasica
Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main/Watkins
911 Hangup – 9200 block Beller Dr/Watkins
Suspicious Person – N. 6th St & Rt. 161/Watkins
Public Service Call – 1400 block W. Main/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Donovan
Animal At Large – 600 block E. South/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 158/Donovan
Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson & Patterson/Sirtak – Casey Fruits (38), Sparta
Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson & Patterson/Sirtak – Melissa Haynes (56), Missouri
Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson and Oak/Sirtak – Ronnie Senyard (27), Mascoutah
No Front Bumper/Failure to Notify SOS Change of Address – Church and First/Lasica – Matthew Franklin (30), Mascoutah
Theft – 1217 Beechcraft/Lasica – Duran Robinson (27), Mascoutah
Dog at Large – 600 Block E. South/Watkins – Julie Wittenstrom (48), Mascoutah
Saturday, April 10
DUI-Alcohol – 1400 block W. Main/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 100 block W. State St/Watkins
Information-Fraud/Identity Theft – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins
Improper Bumpers – E. Church St & N. Railway/Lasica
Funeral Escort – 200 block N. John St/Weinel
Assist Other Agency – 200 block Roosevelt St/Weinel
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Mockingbird Ln/Heinen
Civil Matter – 300 block N. 5th St/Heinen
Suspicious Activity – N. 6th St & Park Dr/Watkins
911 Hangup – 200 block N. John St/Donovan
DUI/Speeding/Improper Lane Usage/Illegal Trans. of Alcohol – 1400 Block W. Main/Donovan – Michelle Voudre (29), Belleville
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Harnett and Mascoutah Plaza/Weinel – Bruce Bergheger II (29), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Jonathan Stookey (43), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Alicia Bratcher (32), Mascoutah
Speeding – Fuesser & Beechcraft/Watkins – Jennifer Mutschler (34), Mascoutah
Speeding – 161 and Machine Shop/Watkins – Brandon Smith (28), Damiansville
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Rebecca Phillips (27), Greenville
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Laura Anderson (73), Coulterville
Sunday, April 11
Subject Removal – 700 block W. Main St/Donovan
Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica
Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Weinel
Animal at Large – 900 block Park Dr/weinel
911 Hangup – 9600 block Weatherby St/Weinel
Ambulance Call – Mascoutah Police Dept/Heinen
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan
Suspicious Vehicle – 1100 block N. 6th St/Heinen
Monday, April 12
Criminal Trespass to Residence – 300 block N. 5th St/Donovan
Information – 1200 block W. Main St/Bumpers
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig
Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block S. County Rd/Bumpers
Disorderly Conduct – S. County Rd/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity – 900 block W. Church/Glander
911 Dial – 200 block Laura St/Weck
Tuesday, April 13
Parking Complaint – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Glander
Ambulance Call – N. 10th St/Rettig
Unattended Child – 500 block W. Church/Sunnquist
Well Being Check – 200 block N. 7th St/Bumpers
Information – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
911 Open Line – 300 block N. County Rd/Bumpers
Business Alarm – 1300 block W. Main St/Bumpers
Fire Call – Mascoutah Middle School/Rettig
Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson and South/Rettig – Christian Fisher (22), Missouri
Wednesday, April 14
Animal at Large – N. Jefferson & Whetstone Ln/Weinel
Suspicious Vehicle – Weatherby St/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Summerfield/Watkins
911 Hangup – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Criminal Damage to Property – Scheve Park/Watkins
911 Hangup – 600 block Moorland Cir/Lasica
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Lasica
Harassing Call – 600 block N. 5th St/Heinen
Suspicious Person – 200 block N. John St/Heinen
Juvenile Problem – 1200 block Antique Ln/Heinen
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan
Improper Passing on Shoulder – Rt. 4 and I-64/Weinel – Craig Mentzer (54), Millstadt
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Daniel Shofroth (46), Glen Carbon
Thursday, April 15
Leaving Scene of Accident – Rt. 4 & I64/Heinen
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel
Found Property – E. Main St & S. Market/Weinel
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel
Assist Other Agency – 600 block E. Poplar/Lasica
Assist Other Agency – I-64 Rest Area/Lasica
Animal At Large – 500 block W. Main/Weinel
Property Damage – 900 block Park Dr/Heinen
Identity Theft – 400 block S. Railway/Donovan
911 Dail – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan
Failure to Reduce Speed/Leaving the Scene of Auto Accident/Improper Backing/Improper Passing on Shoulder – Rt. 4 and I-64/Heinen – Austin Rasp (26), Mascoutah