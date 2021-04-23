Mascoutah Police Report: April 9 thru April 15

Friday, April 9

Derelict Vehicle – 300 block N. 5th St/Lasica

Recovered Property – 700 block E. George St/Watkins

Theft – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Lasica

Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main/Watkins

911 Hangup – 9200 block Beller Dr/Watkins

Suspicious Person – N. 6th St & Rt. 161/Watkins

Public Service Call – 1400 block W. Main/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Donovan

Animal At Large – 600 block E. South/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 158/Donovan

Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson & Patterson/Sirtak – Casey Fruits (38), Sparta

Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson & Patterson/Sirtak – Melissa Haynes (56), Missouri

Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson and Oak/Sirtak – Ronnie Senyard (27), Mascoutah

No Front Bumper/Failure to Notify SOS Change of Address – Church and First/Lasica – Matthew Franklin (30), Mascoutah

Theft – 1217 Beechcraft/Lasica – Duran Robinson (27), Mascoutah

Dog at Large – 600 Block E. South/Watkins – Julie Wittenstrom (48), Mascoutah

Saturday, April 10

DUI-Alcohol – 1400 block W. Main/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 100 block W. State St/Watkins

Information-Fraud/Identity Theft – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins

Improper Bumpers – E. Church St & N. Railway/Lasica

Funeral Escort – 200 block N. John St/Weinel

Assist Other Agency – 200 block Roosevelt St/Weinel

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Mockingbird Ln/Heinen

Civil Matter – 300 block N. 5th St/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – N. 6th St & Park Dr/Watkins

911 Hangup – 200 block N. John St/Donovan

DUI/Speeding/Improper Lane Usage/Illegal Trans. of Alcohol – 1400 Block W. Main/Donovan – Michelle Voudre (29), Belleville

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Harnett and Mascoutah Plaza/Weinel – Bruce Bergheger II (29), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Jonathan Stookey (43), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Alicia Bratcher (32), Mascoutah

Speeding – Fuesser & Beechcraft/Watkins – Jennifer Mutschler (34), Mascoutah

Speeding – 161 and Machine Shop/Watkins – Brandon Smith (28), Damiansville

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Rebecca Phillips (27), Greenville

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Laura Anderson (73), Coulterville

Sunday, April 11

Subject Removal – 700 block W. Main St/Donovan

Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica

Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Weinel

Animal at Large – 900 block Park Dr/weinel

911 Hangup – 9600 block Weatherby St/Weinel

Ambulance Call – Mascoutah Police Dept/Heinen

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – 1100 block N. 6th St/Heinen

Monday, April 12

Criminal Trespass to Residence – 300 block N. 5th St/Donovan

Information – 1200 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig

Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block S. County Rd/Bumpers

Disorderly Conduct – S. County Rd/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity – 900 block W. Church/Glander

911 Dial – 200 block Laura St/Weck

Tuesday, April 13

Parking Complaint – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Glander

Ambulance Call – N. 10th St/Rettig

Unattended Child – 500 block W. Church/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 200 block N. 7th St/Bumpers

Information – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

911 Open Line – 300 block N. County Rd/Bumpers

Business Alarm – 1300 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Fire Call – Mascoutah Middle School/Rettig

Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson and South/Rettig – Christian Fisher (22), Missouri

Wednesday, April 14

Animal at Large – N. Jefferson & Whetstone Ln/Weinel

Suspicious Vehicle – Weatherby St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Summerfield/Watkins

911 Hangup – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Criminal Damage to Property – Scheve Park/Watkins

911 Hangup – 600 block Moorland Cir/Lasica

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Lasica

Harassing Call – 600 block N. 5th St/Heinen

Suspicious Person – 200 block N. John St/Heinen

Juvenile Problem – 1200 block Antique Ln/Heinen

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan

Improper Passing on Shoulder – Rt. 4 and I-64/Weinel – Craig Mentzer (54), Millstadt

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Watkins – Daniel Shofroth (46), Glen Carbon

Thursday, April 15

Leaving Scene of Accident – Rt. 4 & I64/Heinen

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Found Property – E. Main St & S. Market/Weinel

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel

Assist Other Agency – 600 block E. Poplar/Lasica

Assist Other Agency – I-64 Rest Area/Lasica

Animal At Large – 500 block W. Main/Weinel

Property Damage – 900 block Park Dr/Heinen

Identity Theft – 400 block S. Railway/Donovan

911 Dail – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan

Failure to Reduce Speed/Leaving the Scene of Auto Accident/Improper Backing/Improper Passing on Shoulder – Rt. 4 and I-64/Heinen – Austin Rasp (26), Mascoutah