Kaskaskia College announces in-person graduation ceremony for 2021 class

Kaskaskia College will hold an outdoor in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the class of 2021.

KC President George Evans stated “Commencement is a rite of passage for students. It is a time where students can come together to celebrate their successes and memories. We are planning a special evening to recognize our 2021 graduates.”

The ceremony will be held outdoors on the KC Soccer field, located on the main KC east campus, south of the nursing building. All graduates will be allowed two guests to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All guests must have tickets in hand to be admitted. Tickets for graduation will be mailed to the graduate on or before May 1, along with graduate ceremony instructions and additional information.

Limited seating at the sides of the field will be available. Masks are required when social distancing is not an option. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to allow for better viewing opportunities. Free parking will be available on the east and west parking lots, with golf cart assistance for guests to make it to the correct location.

In the event of inclement weather, Kaskaskia College will offer an alternative ceremony site at the same date and time. Updates will be available via www.kaskaskia.edu, text alerts, and emailed directly to graduates that are walking. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed for an indoor setting as well.

The college will continue the ceremony traditions of commencement, such as the processional and recessional, the conferring of degrees, and the opportunity for students to walk across the stage. The graduation ceremony will be available to the public via livestream through Facebook Live and on YouTube. Links will be available via the college’s website and the KC Connect App.

Immediately following the commencement, graduates and their guests are welcome to attend The President’s Reception at the adjoining KC Tennis Courts for some light refreshments.