Mascoutah Police Report: April 16 thru April 21
Friday, April 16
DUI – State Rt 4 & Oak Grove School/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 Highbanks Rd/Heinen
Information – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig
Well Being Check – Mascoutah Police Dept/Rettig
Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Antique Ln/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – I-64 & Summerfield South Rd/Veres
Found Property – W. Harnett & N. 10th St/Veres
Saturday, April 17
Reckless Driving – Richter Rd & Rt. 161/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 500 block Plum/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Bumpers
Information – 800 block W. South St/Glander
Speeding/Disobey Traffic Control Device/Reckless Driving/Suspended License – Rt. 4/Veres – Connor Brostoski (18), Belleville
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Justine McPherson (33), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Heather Highly (41), Belleville
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/ Sirtak – Joshua Johnson (30), Fayetteville
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Anthony Boyd (16), Texas
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Noah Slack (21), California
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 161 and 6th/Bumpers – MacKenzie Brown (20), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 161 and 6th/Bumpers – Taylor Hearan (22), Summerfield
Speeding – Rt. 161 & 6th/Bumpers – Heather Viars (34), Trenton
Speeding – Rt. 161 & 6th /Bumpers – Maurice Moorleghen (68), Germantown
Speeding – Rt. 4 & I-64/Bumpers – Anthony Lanzante (27), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Richard Biebel (49), Mascoutah
Sunday, April 18
Suspicious Activity – 1200 block Lear Ln/Bumpers
Criminal Damage to Property – 800 block N. 10th St/Rettig
Well Being Check – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weck
Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Glander
Loud Music Accident – 300 block Mine Rd/Weck
Speeding – Jefferson & Fuesser/Rettig – Katelyn Hunt (18), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Hayley Buchanan (17), Ava
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – David Hunt (71), Arizona
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Gabriel Bressendorff (22), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Susan Biebel (52), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Jordan Kraljev (22), Mascoutah
No Valid License/Speeding – Rt. /Rettig – James Lewis, Jr. (29), Tilden
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Karen LeFlore (25), O’Fallon
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Christina Loya (43), Mascoutah
Monday, April 19
Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & N. 6th St/Weinel
Noise Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Lasica
Criminal Damage to Government Property – 900 block N. 6th/Weinel
Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Information – 200 block S. 10th/Weinel
Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 6th St/Donovan
Failure to Reduce Speed – 6th & Rt. 161/Weinel – Daniel Winkle (40), Mascoutah
Tuesday, April 20
Public Service Call – 400 block W. Green/Watkins
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weinel
Parking Violation – Beller Dr/Veres
911 Hangup – Mascoutah High School/Lasica
Suspicious Activity – 100 block Perrottet/Veres
Speeding – Rt. 4/Lasica – Rodrick Robins (26), Florissant, MO
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Haley Friederich (16), Mascoutah
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Rita Schmitz (63), Fayetteville
Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Weinel – Tonya Hudson (35), St. Libory
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Victor Trail (25), Troy
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Katie Kehrer (23), New Baden
Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Chance Nuernberger (20), Marissa
Wednesday, April 21
Theft – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig
Violation of Order of Protection – 400 block E. Main/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Glander
Suspicious Activity – 300 block W. Church/Weck
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Verna Blake (50), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Jessica Tondevald (27), Lebanon
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Paul Andres (72), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Kirk Stone (59), St. Libory
Speeding/Failure to Notify SOS of Change of Address
Rt. 4/Rettig – Carleigh Baker (27), Venedy
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Nancy Flahan (60), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Bryce Palmer (17), Marissa
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Sebastian Sinclair (18), Mascoutah
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Rettig – Cheyann Hodge (23), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Howard Mitchell (44), Coulterville