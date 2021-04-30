Mascoutah Police Report: April 16 thru April 21

Friday, April 16

DUI – State Rt 4 & Oak Grove School/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 Highbanks Rd/Heinen

Information – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Well Being Check – Mascoutah Police Dept/Rettig

Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Antique Ln/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – I-64 & Summerfield South Rd/Veres

Found Property – W. Harnett & N. 10th St/Veres

Saturday, April 17

Reckless Driving – Richter Rd & Rt. 161/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 500 block Plum/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Bumpers

Information – 800 block W. South St/Glander

Speeding/Disobey Traffic Control Device/Reckless Driving/Suspended License – Rt. 4/Veres – Connor Brostoski (18), Belleville

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Justine McPherson (33), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Heather Highly (41), Belleville

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/ Sirtak – Joshua Johnson (30), Fayetteville

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Anthony Boyd (16), Texas

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Noah Slack (21), California

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 161 and 6th/Bumpers – MacKenzie Brown (20), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 161 and 6th/Bumpers – Taylor Hearan (22), Summerfield

Speeding – Rt. 161 & 6th/Bumpers – Heather Viars (34), Trenton

Speeding – Rt. 161 & 6th /Bumpers – Maurice Moorleghen (68), Germantown

Speeding – Rt. 4 & I-64/Bumpers – Anthony Lanzante (27), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Richard Biebel (49), Mascoutah

Sunday, April 18

Suspicious Activity – 1200 block Lear Ln/Bumpers

Criminal Damage to Property – 800 block N. 10th St/Rettig

Well Being Check – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weck

Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Glander

Loud Music Accident – 300 block Mine Rd/Weck

Speeding – Jefferson & Fuesser/Rettig – Katelyn Hunt (18), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Hayley Buchanan (17), Ava

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – David Hunt (71), Arizona

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Gabriel Bressendorff (22), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Susan Biebel (52), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Jordan Kraljev (22), Mascoutah

No Valid License/Speeding – Rt. /Rettig – James Lewis, Jr. (29), Tilden

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Karen LeFlore (25), O’Fallon

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Christina Loya (43), Mascoutah

Monday, April 19

Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & N. 6th St/Weinel

Noise Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Lasica

Criminal Damage to Government Property – 900 block N. 6th/Weinel

Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Information – 200 block S. 10th/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 6th St/Donovan

Failure to Reduce Speed – 6th & Rt. 161/Weinel – Daniel Winkle (40), Mascoutah

Tuesday, April 20

Public Service Call – 400 block W. Green/Watkins

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weinel

Parking Violation – Beller Dr/Veres

911 Hangup – Mascoutah High School/Lasica

Suspicious Activity – 100 block Perrottet/Veres

Speeding – Rt. 4/Lasica – Rodrick Robins (26), Florissant, MO

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Haley Friederich (16), Mascoutah

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Rita Schmitz (63), Fayetteville

Speeding – Jefferson and Grand Prairie/Weinel – Tonya Hudson (35), St. Libory

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Victor Trail (25), Troy

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Weinel – Katie Kehrer (23), New Baden

Speeding – Rt. 4/Donovan – Chance Nuernberger (20), Marissa

Wednesday, April 21

Theft – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Violation of Order of Protection – 400 block E. Main/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Glander

Suspicious Activity – 300 block W. Church/Weck

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Verna Blake (50), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Jessica Tondevald (27), Lebanon

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Paul Andres (72), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Kirk Stone (59), St. Libory

Speeding/Failure to Notify SOS of Change of Address

Rt. 4/Rettig – Carleigh Baker (27), Venedy

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Nancy Flahan (60), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Bryce Palmer (17), Marissa

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Sebastian Sinclair (18), Mascoutah

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Rettig – Cheyann Hodge (23), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Howard Mitchell (44), Coulterville