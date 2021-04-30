We are the Champions!

By Michael Trotter

In exciting football action on Saturday, April 24, the Mascoutah Indians avenged their only loss of the season in a big way. The first game between Triad and Mascoutah in week three went to the Knights by a score of 6-0, but the Indians completely dominated the rematch and won 40-0. This game was the championship of the Mississippi Valley Bowl Series, so the victory gives Mascoutah a final record of 5-1 and the conference title.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Coach Lee and our entire football program,” stated Athletic Director Scott Battas. “They continue to raise the bar and Saturday night was an incredible evening for our community and our athletic program . Coach Lee certainly left his mark on the history of our school in so many ways. His legacy will run deep and we will use his influence to continue elevating all of our programs at MHS.”

Mascoutah scored twice in the first quarter on a nine yard run by Chase Hanson and a seven yard run by Jayden Neal. The Indians added two more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 45 yard pass from Hanson to Shaun Kendrick and a one yard run by Neal. An extra point kick and a two point conversion attempt both failed, making the score 26-0 by halftime.

There was no scoring for much of the third quarter until a one yard run by Hanson and a successful extra point kick by Ethan Dee came with 3:51 left. Just 23 seconds later Cedric Rhodes intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards. The kick by Dee made the score 40-0.

Hanson finished with nine completions in 15 attempts for 125 yards. Kendrick was the leading receiver with 69 yards, Aidan Jones had 26 and Chase McDaniel had 20. Hanson kept the ball 11 times and rushed for 103 yards while Kevin Brown had 76 yards on seven carries.

Rhodes led a strong defensive effort with eight tackles and two interceptions. Thomas Conroy also had eight tackles, Rian Jackson and Logan Will had six tackles each and Christian Harms had five.