MPD Issues 80 Speeding Tickets in April

Mascoutah Police Department announce distracted driving and speed enforcement results for April

The Mascoutah Police Department announced it issued the following traffic citations during the April distracted driving and speed enforcement periods:

1 – Driver’s License Not on Person

1 – Driving while License Suspended/Revoked

2 – Failure to Notify S.O.S. of Change of Address

17 – Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device

2 – No Valid Driver’s License

1 – No Valid Registration

18 – Operating Uninsured Vehicle

3 – Operating Vehicle with Expired Registration

80 – Speeding

The Mascoutah Police Department also issued 30 written warnings for various traffic violations.

“We strongly enforce distracted driving laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Lt. Matt Steinkamp. “Choose to drive distracted, and you’ll have a phone in one hand and a ticket in the other.”

The Mascoutah Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

Using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode in Illinois is not only dangerous, it is illegal. Break the cycle. Drop It and Drive.

The Illinois distracted driving and speed enforcement campaigns are funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.