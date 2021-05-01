North Illinois to be Congested Till End of August

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – North Illinois Street (Illinois Route 159), where it serves as a major connecting route for motorists between Fairview Heights and Belleville, is expected to be congested through the end of August as a result of a road project taking place in Swansea.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has suggested that drivers who would otherwise travel along this stretch use alternate routes, if possible, to help alleviate possible backups.

Lane restrictions will occur periodically in both the northbound and southbound lanes of North Illinois Street at Metro Way in Swansea, according to the IDOT announcement, through August 30.

Also taking place in conjunction with the project that began April 29 is the complete closure of Metro Way and Parkway Drive in Swansea where both streets intersect with Route 159, also until August 30. Metro Way is a primary means of accessing the MetroLink light rail station in Swansea from 159. An alternate method for reaching the MetroLink station involves the use of Fullerton Road to the north.

The interference in traffic will be needed to allow for major improvements to the drainage, traffic signals and pavement around where 159 intersects with Metro Way and Parkway Drive being made by Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping Inc. of Belleville.

Along with suggesting the use of alternate routes, the IDOT advises motorists to allow extra time for trips through this area. pay close attention to signage and other activity in the construction zones, be alert for workers, obey posted speed limits and refrain from using electronic devices while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Further information and updates are available on the traveler information map that can be found on the IDOT web site at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.