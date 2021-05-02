Lenora M. Schulte, nee Friederich, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born September 9, 1930, in Mascoutah, the oldest of 10 children, to Bernard and Pearl (nee Haas) Friederich, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Lenora was an inspirational mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother and an accomplished quilter and cook who also loved to read. She was a true believer and supporter of education and was most proud that her six children all earned college degrees.

Lenora retired in 2003 from Mascoutah School District where she worked as a cook at Mascoutah Elementary School for 23 years. She was a member of Holy Childhood Church in Mascoutah, IL, and a lifetime member of HCCCW (formerly Holy Childhood Altar Sodality), Holy Childhood Mother’s Club, and Mascoutah VFW Auxiliary; a member for many years: Mascoutah’s – Women of the Moose, Home Extension, Holy Childhood Choir, and an active 4-H mom.

Besides her parents, Lenora was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy H. Schulte, whom she married on September 22, 1948, in New Baden, IL, at St. George Catholic Church, and who died on March 10, 1997; grandson, Justin Schulte; sisters, Leona (Earl) Billhartz and Cathy Schneider; brothers, Werner “Bud” (Anna Lee) Friederich and Richard Friederich; brothers and sisters-in-law Earl Haas, Allen Reinneck, William “Bill” (Eleanora) Schulte, Eleanor (Victor) Zotta; nephew and godson, Darrell Reinneck; niece, Jane Colgin; nephews, Marvin (Donna) Schulte, Victor Zotta Jr., and Ronald Zotta.

Lenora is survived by her six children, Arlene (Dennis) Best of Boerne, TX and their children, Sarah (Bryan) Gamble, Melissa (Mark Israel) Best, Matt (Crailin) Best, and Andy (Vanessa) Best; Yvonne (Sam) Raikes of Oakford, IL and their children, Ben (Katie) Corrigan, Mack (Amy) Raikes, and Becky Raikes; Phyllis Range of Mascoutah and her children, Chuck (Kim) Range, Jeff (Carmen) Range, and Paul Range; Vernon (Tina) Schulte of Mascoutah and their children, Michael (Anne) Terry, Matthew (Hannah) Terry, and Carolyn (Jason Boczek) Miller; Nancy (Bob) Austin of Mascoutah and their children, Emily (Dean) Henke, John (Chrissy) Austin, and Erin Austin; and Tom (Tammy) Schulte of Mascoutah and their children, Megan Schulte, and Stephen Schulte; and 33 great grandchildren. Lenora is also survived by her sisters, Norma (special friend Jimmy Saffel) Reinneck, Charlotte Haas, and Sharon Fortune all of Mascoutah; brothers, Charles Friederich of Eagle, ID, and David (Rita) Friederich of Joppa, IL; sister-in-law, Jan (Mike) Hajek of Collinsville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 North John, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Family Hospice, 5110 West Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2 and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois