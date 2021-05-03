Dale W. Hodges, 78, of Okawville, IL born June 10, 1942 in Sikeston, MO died Saturday, Apr. 17, 2021 at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

Dale Hodges was a Mascoutah 7th Grade Science Teacher for 40 years retiring in 2004. After the passing of his wife Sue Hodges in 2004, he also volunteered for Hospice for many months. He is preceded in death by his wife Janet Sue Hodges.

Surviving are two daughters, Laura (Joseph) Glass of Crestview, FL, Susan (Eddie Joe) Smithe of New Memphis, IL; two sons, Allen Hodges of Houston, MO, John Hodges of Freeburg, IL; grandchildren, Jeremy Fernandez of Belleville, IL, Michael Fernandez of Riverview, FL, Jeffrey Kraft (Sheena Marie Metzner) of Belleville, IL, Garrett Hodges of Belleville, IL, Alex Hodges of Houston, MO, Kristine Kraft of Belleville, IL, Heather Hodges of Belleville, IL; great grandchildren, Brenden, Braden, Roman, Alex, Kohen Michael Kraft, Maleeha Lynn, Sage, Zac, and Michelle Bridges; one brother Lee Harold Hodges of Sikeston, MO.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S Illinois St, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private burial of cremains was held at I.O.O.F Cemetery, Okawville, IL next to his wife on April 24, 2021.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois