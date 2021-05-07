Mascoutah Police Report: April 23 thru April 30
Friday, April 23
Assist Other Agency – Woodland School Rd & Reiss Rd/Glander
Violation of Dangerous & Unsafe Building – 700 block E. George/Lasica
High Weed Violation – 700 block E. George & Mine Rd/Lasica
911 Hangup – 9600 block Browning St/Weinel
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Disturbance – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel
Ambulance Call – Michelle Dr/Watkins
Verbal Disturbance – 100 block E. Main/Donovan
Suspicious Activity – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Donovan
Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Rt. 4 – Allen E. Middleton, 16, Mascoutah
Speeding/Failure to Notify State of Address-Name Change – Rt. 4 – Stephanie A. Matthew, 22, Fairview Heights
Speeding – Jefferson – Katherine L. Macke, 43, Sparta
Speeding – Kymbrashae M. Holman, 22, East St. Louis
Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle/Expired Registration – Rt. 4 – Dorne M. Kidd, 57, East St. Louis
Speeding – Jefferson – Richard Lee Pfeiffer, 75, Smithton
Speeding – Jefferson – Devon R. Victory, 25, Breese
Speeding – Jefferson – Howard Herman Dust, 70, Shumway
Speeding – Jefferson – Kyle F. Mantz, 33, Dupo
Speeding – Jefferson – Timothy Joel Bushery, 62, St. Charles
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Lauren J. Behne, 34, Carlinville
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Ashley A. Johnson, 37, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Jessica Darling, 38, O’Fallon
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Morgan E. Smith, 26, Mascoutah
Improper Use of Wireless Device – Jonathon T. Wachtel, 22, Fayetteville
No Valid Registration/Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson – Nicholas E. Lougeay, 35, Lebanon
Improper Lane Usage – Rt. 4 – Carli Erin Williams, 33, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 161 – Robert C. Kebel, 83, New Baden
Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Robert J. Kennedy, 52, Mascoutah
Saturday, April 24
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Donovan
911 Open Line – 700 block Dere Bere Dr/Watkins
Motorist Assist – W. Harnett St & Knipp Ave/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 3200 block Mascoutah Ave/Donovan
Well Being Check – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Lasica
Ambulance Calls – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
Well Being Check – 300 block Grant St/Veres
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 200 block Anna St/Veres
Vehicle Lock Out – Mascoutah High School/Watkins
Alarm – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Xandra Rexi Rolves, 17, Lebanon
Speeding – Jefferson – Nelson Ray Kueker, 66, Sparta
Speeding – Jefferson – Ronald a. Diuguth, 73, Royalton
Speeding – Jefferson – Jenna F. Smalley, 35, Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson – Myra Jane Middendorf, 70, Freeburg
Speeding – Jefferson – Andrew S. Thompson, 42, Freeburg
Speeding – Jefferson – Shannon Lynn Middleton, 47, Mascoutah
Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson – Jessica L. Hayes, 36, Murphysboro
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Samuel M. Williams, 63, New Baden
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Jessica Lynn Ward, 31, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Anthony J. Mueth, 18, Breese
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Corey Ray Bump, 51, Coulterville
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Kathy L. Patterson, 43, Steeleville
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Dallas D. Jensen, 21, Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson – Jubal Nathaneal Presswood, 26, Sparta
Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Jefferson – Ashley R. Taylor, 33, Red Bud
Sunday, April 25
Suspicious Activity – 900 block W. State/Watkins
Information – Brickyard Road/Weinel
Well Being Check – 600 block N. 1st St/Lasica
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan
Reckless Driver – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Veres
DUI-Drugs – Rt. 4 & St. 161/Donovan
Speeding/Driving on Foreign License when Revoked/Suspended – Jefferson – Bailey A. Hardy, 23, Fairview Heights
Speeding – Jefferson – Jennifer L. Wilson, 42, O’Fallon
Speeding – Jefferson – Ashley M. Gilson, 36, Glen Carbon
DUI-Drugs/Operation of Uninsured Vehicle/Improper Display Registration/Driving in Wrong Lane – Rt. 161 – Tyler Dewayne Haley, 25, St. Louis
Monday, April 26
Ordinance-Accumulation of Garbage – E. Green & N. August/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 7100 block Reinneck Rd/Veres
Suspicious Activity – 600 block W. South/Veres
Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – Hwy. 50/Veres
Possession of a Stolen Firearm – S. Jefferson St and L&N Ave/Veres (investigation on going)
Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Lauren A. Ross, 18, Mascoutah
Improper Use of Emergency Signal – Main St – Hanalei K. Mills, 28, Mascoutah
Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Austin J. England, 22, Statesville
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Trace L. Pasley, 37, Staunton
Expired Registration – Rt. 161 – Chad A. Bockewitz, 35, Trenton
Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Rt. 4 – Eric V. Miller, 21, Sparta
Tuesday, April 27
Alarm/Residential – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Rettig
Suicidal Subject – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers
Suspicious Person – 300 block N. John St/Weck
Traffic Accident – N. 10th St/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck
Suspicious Activity – W. Green/Rettig
Animal Complaint – W. Green/Sirtak
Property Damage/Non-Criminal – W. South St/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – Onyx Dr/Rettig
Noise Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Sirtak
Disobeyed Stop Sign – Main St – Evan A. Lehr, 18, Swansea
Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Main – Beth A. Stanford, 58, Marissa
Improper Lane Usage – Main St – Kim A. Graul, 65, Mascoutah
Expired Drivers License – Rt. 161 – Kelsey J. Fox, 26, New Baden
Expired Registration – Rt. 161 – Shannon M. Gerstner, 37, Albers
Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Jefferson – Leah A. Captain, 41, Mascoutah
Wednesday, April 28
Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig
Funeral Escort – W. Church St/Weinel
Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Heinen
Ordinance-Protection of Waterworks & Damage – George St – Theresa A. Hollerbach, 55, Mascoutah
Thursday, April 29
Lock Out Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Watkins
Fraud/Identity Theft – 200 block Adam Ct/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Bernard St/Veres
High Weeds/Grass Violation – 1200 block Antique Ln/Lasica
Juvenile Complaint – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Watkins
Animal Complaint – 200 block N. Market/Veres
Business Alarm – 600 block S. Jefferson/Veres
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Donovan
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Amanda Marie Bauer, 33, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4 – Babatunda T. Alli, 46, Chicago
Improper Use of Wireless Device/Driving on Foreign License when Revoked/Suspended – Main St – Spring Mae Anderson, 45, Mascoutah
Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Main St – Hannah Marissa Vandeven, 27, Mascoutah
Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Robin D. Smith, 55, Belleville
Operation of Uninsured Vehicle/Drivers License Not On Person/Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Tyler G. Alfini, 22, Mascoutah
Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Jessica L. Herzig, 35, Addieville
Speeding – Jefferson – Austin S. Rasp, 26, Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson – Harold W. Brockett, 45, Burlington
Speeding – Jefferson – Gregory L. Bluethmann, 42, Scott AFB
Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson – Austin S. Rasp, 26, Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson – Kara N. Wine, 29, Maryville
Friday, April 30
Civil Matter – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers
High Weeds/Grass Violation – 200 block N. John/Weck
Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trail/Veres
Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Billie N. Elms, 41, Mascoutah
Operation of Uninsured Vehicle/Speeding – Rt. 161 – Matthew J. Faulkner, 22, New Baden
Speeding – Jefferson – Mackenzie A. Hastings, 18, Marissa