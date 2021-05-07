Mascoutah Police Report: April 23 thru April 30

Friday, April 23

Assist Other Agency – Woodland School Rd & Reiss Rd/Glander

Violation of Dangerous & Unsafe Building – 700 block E. George/Lasica

High Weed Violation – 700 block E. George & Mine Rd/Lasica

911 Hangup – 9600 block Browning St/Weinel

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Disturbance – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Ambulance Call – Michelle Dr/Watkins

Verbal Disturbance – 100 block E. Main/Donovan

Suspicious Activity – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Donovan

Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Rt. 4 – Allen E. Middleton, 16, Mascoutah

Speeding/Failure to Notify State of Address-Name Change – Rt. 4 – Stephanie A. Matthew, 22, Fairview Heights

Speeding – Jefferson – Katherine L. Macke, 43, Sparta

Speeding – Kymbrashae M. Holman, 22, East St. Louis

Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle/Expired Registration – Rt. 4 – Dorne M. Kidd, 57, East St. Louis

Speeding – Jefferson – Richard Lee Pfeiffer, 75, Smithton

Speeding – Jefferson – Devon R. Victory, 25, Breese

Speeding – Jefferson – Howard Herman Dust, 70, Shumway

Speeding – Jefferson – Kyle F. Mantz, 33, Dupo

Speeding – Jefferson – Timothy Joel Bushery, 62, St. Charles

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Lauren J. Behne, 34, Carlinville

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Ashley A. Johnson, 37, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Jessica Darling, 38, O’Fallon

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Morgan E. Smith, 26, Mascoutah

Improper Use of Wireless Device – Jonathon T. Wachtel, 22, Fayetteville

No Valid Registration/Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson – Nicholas E. Lougeay, 35, Lebanon

Improper Lane Usage – Rt. 4 – Carli Erin Williams, 33, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 161 – Robert C. Kebel, 83, New Baden

Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Robert J. Kennedy, 52, Mascoutah

Saturday, April 24

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Donovan

911 Open Line – 700 block Dere Bere Dr/Watkins

Motorist Assist – W. Harnett St & Knipp Ave/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 3200 block Mascoutah Ave/Donovan

Well Being Check – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Lasica

Ambulance Calls – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Well Being Check – 300 block Grant St/Veres

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 200 block Anna St/Veres

Vehicle Lock Out – Mascoutah High School/Watkins

Alarm – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Xandra Rexi Rolves, 17, Lebanon

Speeding – Jefferson – Nelson Ray Kueker, 66, Sparta

Speeding – Jefferson – Ronald a. Diuguth, 73, Royalton

Speeding – Jefferson – Jenna F. Smalley, 35, Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson – Myra Jane Middendorf, 70, Freeburg

Speeding – Jefferson – Andrew S. Thompson, 42, Freeburg

Speeding – Jefferson – Shannon Lynn Middleton, 47, Mascoutah

Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson – Jessica L. Hayes, 36, Murphysboro

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Samuel M. Williams, 63, New Baden

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Jessica Lynn Ward, 31, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Anthony J. Mueth, 18, Breese

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Corey Ray Bump, 51, Coulterville

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Kathy L. Patterson, 43, Steeleville

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Dallas D. Jensen, 21, Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson – Jubal Nathaneal Presswood, 26, Sparta

Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Jefferson – Ashley R. Taylor, 33, Red Bud

Sunday, April 25

Suspicious Activity – 900 block W. State/Watkins

Information – Brickyard Road/Weinel

Well Being Check – 600 block N. 1st St/Lasica

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan

Reckless Driver – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Veres

DUI-Drugs – Rt. 4 & St. 161/Donovan

Speeding/Driving on Foreign License when Revoked/Suspended – Jefferson – Bailey A. Hardy, 23, Fairview Heights

Speeding – Jefferson – Jennifer L. Wilson, 42, O’Fallon

Speeding – Jefferson – Ashley M. Gilson, 36, Glen Carbon

DUI-Drugs/Operation of Uninsured Vehicle/Improper Display Registration/Driving in Wrong Lane – Rt. 161 – Tyler Dewayne Haley, 25, St. Louis

Monday, April 26

Ordinance-Accumulation of Garbage – E. Green & N. August/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 7100 block Reinneck Rd/Veres

Suspicious Activity – 600 block W. South/Veres

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – Hwy. 50/Veres

Possession of a Stolen Firearm – S. Jefferson St and L&N Ave/Veres (investigation on going)

Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Lauren A. Ross, 18, Mascoutah

Improper Use of Emergency Signal – Main St – Hanalei K. Mills, 28, Mascoutah

Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Austin J. England, 22, Statesville

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Trace L. Pasley, 37, Staunton

Expired Registration – Rt. 161 – Chad A. Bockewitz, 35, Trenton

Speeding/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Rt. 4 – Eric V. Miller, 21, Sparta

Tuesday, April 27

Alarm/Residential – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Rettig

Suicidal Subject – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

Suspicious Person – 300 block N. John St/Weck

Traffic Accident – N. 10th St/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck

Suspicious Activity – W. Green/Rettig

Animal Complaint – W. Green/Sirtak

Property Damage/Non-Criminal – W. South St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Onyx Dr/Rettig

Noise Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Sirtak

Disobeyed Stop Sign – Main St – Evan A. Lehr, 18, Swansea

Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Main – Beth A. Stanford, 58, Marissa

Improper Lane Usage – Main St – Kim A. Graul, 65, Mascoutah

Expired Drivers License – Rt. 161 – Kelsey J. Fox, 26, New Baden

Expired Registration – Rt. 161 – Shannon M. Gerstner, 37, Albers

Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Jefferson – Leah A. Captain, 41, Mascoutah

Wednesday, April 28

Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Funeral Escort – W. Church St/Weinel

Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Heinen

Ordinance-Protection of Waterworks & Damage – George St – Theresa A. Hollerbach, 55, Mascoutah

Thursday, April 29

Lock Out Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Watkins

Fraud/Identity Theft – 200 block Adam Ct/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Bernard St/Veres

High Weeds/Grass Violation – 1200 block Antique Ln/Lasica

Juvenile Complaint – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 200 block N. Market/Veres

Business Alarm – 600 block S. Jefferson/Veres

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Donovan

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Amanda Marie Bauer, 33, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4 – Babatunda T. Alli, 46, Chicago

Improper Use of Wireless Device/Driving on Foreign License when Revoked/Suspended – Main St – Spring Mae Anderson, 45, Mascoutah

Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Main St – Hannah Marissa Vandeven, 27, Mascoutah

Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Robin D. Smith, 55, Belleville

Operation of Uninsured Vehicle/Drivers License Not On Person/Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Tyler G. Alfini, 22, Mascoutah

Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Jessica L. Herzig, 35, Addieville

Speeding – Jefferson – Austin S. Rasp, 26, Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson – Harold W. Brockett, 45, Burlington

Speeding – Jefferson – Gregory L. Bluethmann, 42, Scott AFB

Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson – Austin S. Rasp, 26, Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson – Kara N. Wine, 29, Maryville

Friday, April 30

Civil Matter – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers

High Weeds/Grass Violation – 200 block N. John/Weck

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trail/Veres

Improper Use of Wireless Device – Main St – Billie N. Elms, 41, Mascoutah

Operation of Uninsured Vehicle/Speeding – Rt. 161 – Matthew J. Faulkner, 22, New Baden

Speeding – Jefferson – Mackenzie A. Hastings, 18, Marissa