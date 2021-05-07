Mascoutah’s Museum Visitors-Going Crazy Over Latest Acquisition

By Marilyn Welch

Mascoutah Historical

Society

Mascoutah Heritage Museum has so many exciting local artifacts on exhibit to present the story of our town and its people to visitors. And recently, a truly fascinating gift was given by a descendent of an 1800s Mascoutah family, a crazy quilt. Although many of the museum’s exhibits tell the history of our early businesses, industries, and churches–and we share the stories of influential figures, mostly men–this gift gives us an insight on something which may have been going on at home.

As our local men headed out to the farm fields, our coal mines, our brickyards and other places of business in Mascoutah’s early days, women’s jobs were in the home–taking care of children’s and family needs, and maintaining their homes as a places of peace and shelter.

“Sewing” certainly was one necessity which the women provided, whether it was for family wearing apparel or necessary household item articles. “Needlework” was not really a necessity, but they believed it certainly made the home a more elegant and tasteful dwelling, and was both visually and spiritually good for those who lived there.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s in Mascoutah, our local nuns at the convent (which was on North John Street, east of Holy Childhood of Jesus Church) gave lessons in embroidery and needlework to many girls and young women of our town. Not just families of the church, but all were invited to learn the basic embroidery stitches and to continue to participate in classes of more advanced stitchery.

Women read and traded magazines and books which influenced home decorating trends, engaging women in what became known as “fancywork.” Women decorated almost every home accessory with embroidered flowers and lace which naturally included their quilts.

Crazy quilts had their heyday back at the turn of the 19th to 20th century. It is amazing how many different and unique stitches were used to embellish a variety of beautiful fabrics of various textures and hues to create striking art with fabric and thread. And our Mascoutah girls and women found that the meticulous embroidering on a crazy quilt was a beautiful way to “show off” their skills with the needle.

These one-of-a-kind treasures make intentional statements and reflect a turning point in American history. Women used unworn parts of old fancy garments, traded scraps with each other, and purchased swatches of fancy fabric remnants. Silk manufacturers sold kits of scrap silk.

Mascoutah’s men could go to Teichmann’s Cigar shop (located in today’s Citizens’ Bank Parking Lot) and purchase bundles of cigars around which manufacturers had wrapped silk ribbons, and for those who “rolled their own”, cigarette paper manufacturers tucked silk premiums into their cigarette paper packages for men to give their wives. They stitched most pieces using pure silk or cotton twist, some with a single strand of embroidery thread, and even wool in folk art examples.

This amazing quilt on display was made by Lizzie Blum Liebig. Lizzie was born in Mascoutah in 1866 to (Johann) George and Anna Blum. She married Herman George Liebig in 1888, and they raised their children in their home on East Main Street. Lizzie’s family has good reason to be proud of their ancestor’s talent.

This was a “Turn of the Century” Mascoutah woman’s art statement and she is speaking loud and clear to us! The museum is open, free of charge, every Tuesday from 9 to 12 and the first and third Sundays from 1 to 4.

You are invited to come, to look at and to listen to what Lizzie is telling us.