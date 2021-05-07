New Baden Officer Presented with Commendation

By Randy Pierce

NEW BADEN – During the New Baden Village Board meeting May 3, New Baden Police Sgt. Bruce Rapien was presented with a special commendation award by Chief Chuck Mackin as a result of an incident that occurred several months ago at the Love’s Truck Stop.

Mackin had delayed presenting the honor to Rapien because there were no public meetings where he could do so while the coronavirus pandemic kept them from happening.

According to Mackin, Rapien was dispatched to the Love’s business near I-64 in regard to a motorhome that had been parked at a gas pump for an extended period of time and no signs of a driver present.

Banging on the door of the recreational vehicle led to no response from anyone inside. Rapien discovered all of the doors on the RV to be locked then pulled his patrol vehicle up next to it and activated the siren, hoping the noise would waken anyone inside but this effort was unsuccessful.

After again knocking on the door and getting no response, Rapien stood on his car to peer inside the RV and saw a male inside who did not answer the officer’s raps on the window.

Rapien discovered a sliding window. He climbed on one of the gas pumps then pulled himself through the window to gain access to the inside. The male was unresponsive, an ambulance was called.

Rapien’s son Hayden, also an officer with the New Baden Police, was riding with his father that night so both helped get the subject out of the motorhome and into the ambulance before searching the vehicle inside and finding no one else present.

Rapien did, however, discover black capsules with an unknown powdery substance suspected to be heroin or fentanyl inside the RV.

Mackin praised Rapien for following his instincts in taking the pro-active response to find and aid the man inside the vehicle who survived the incident.