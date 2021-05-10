Evelyn Wright, nee Shelton, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born April 1, 1931, in Mt. Airy, NC, died May 1, 2021 at St. Paul Senior Community, Belleville, IL.

She enjoyed a fulfilling career in education, teaching children in the Multiple-Handicapped Unit at the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, IL and English at Granite City High School. She was also a consultant for the hearing impaired at Ten County Regional Special Education Service Center in Bellville, IL.

Mrs. Wright cherished her family and friends and traveled frequently to visit loved ones across the country. She particularly enjoyed having friends and family stay at her summer home on Madeline Island, Wisconsin. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her first husband, Karl Wright, of Mascoutah, IL, her parents, Eugene and Aline, nee McGee, Shelton, daughter, Michele Shade, nee Wright, sisters Ruth Marshall and Edith Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Dowain McKiou of Mascoutah, IL; two sons, Karl (Donna) Wright of Chandler, TX, Mark (Theresa) Wright of Macon, MO; grandson, Luke Wright, of Macon, MO; two sisters Mabel Sexton of Greensboro, NC, and Christine McPherson of Liberty, NC.

Memorials may be made to Heifer International or the charity of donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon, IL 62254

Funeral: A memorial service celebrating the life of Evelyn will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the St. Paul United Church of Christ and will be conducted by Rev. Jerry Bennett.