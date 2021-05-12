Congratulations McKendree University Class of 2021 Graduates

Many 2020 Grads Return for Ceremony Postponed a Year Ago

LEBANON – Smiling behind face masks, with congratulatory fist bumps replacing handshakes and hugs, the McKendree University community united—and reunited—to celebrate its graduates’ success.

Members of the Class of 2021 received their diplomas at three ceremonies on Saturday, May 8 at the Lebanon campus—the College of Arts & Sciences and School of Education at 8 a.m.; the School of Business and School of Nursing and Health Professions at 11 a.m.; and all postgraduate students at 2:30 p.m.

The university is conferring a total of 667 degrees in 2021—35 doctoral, 181 master’s, 446 bachelor’s and five associate degrees—on students who completed their program requirements in December 2020, and in May and July 2021. A total of 124 students graduated with Latin honors (pending final grades for the spring and summer terms): 21 summa cum laude, 55 magna cum laude and 48 cum laude. Eighteen graduates were members of the university’s honors program. The new graduates represent 29 states, 16 countries, and the U.S. Armed Forces.

McKendree spread six smaller ceremonies over two days this year. On Friday, May 7, many Class of 2020 graduates returned for their traditional ceremony delayed by the coronavirus last spring. Students were allowed a limited number of guests to comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines for large gatherings. Chairs were spaced several feet apart and all ceremonies were live-streamed.

“In this COVID-designed celebration, we have taken our unique traditions and our McKendree family and tried to make it smaller, so we can celebrate together in a special way, yet apart,” said President Daniel Dobbins, a 1981 McKendree graduate.

Some of the new graduates wore green ribbons symbolizing the “Graduation Pledge Alliance,” a promise “to explore and take into account the social and environmental consequences of any job I consider and try to improve these aspects of any organizations for which I work.”

Local students who graduated include:

Aviston: Caitlyn Milligan, BSEd, elementary education, cum laude; Brady Rakers, BBA, business administration; Angela Schlimme, BSEd, elementary education, summa cum laude; Brenda Stroot, MBA, business administration; Tiffany Zurliene, MAED, educational administration and leadership.

Bartelso: Nicholas Toennies, BBA, accounting.

Breese: Ana Brickeen, BBA, human resource management; Ashley Hemann, MAED, teaching; Jessica Hopkins, MBA, business administration; Cory Knapp, BSN, nursing; Cassandra Kreke, MAED, curriculum design and instruction; Kara Ratermann, BBA, marketing and human resource management, magna cum laude; Bennett Richter, BS, exercise science and sport performance; Kelly Voss, MBA, business administration; Patrick Wilke, MBA, business administration.

Carlyle: Eli Cox, BBA, sport management; Zachary Huels, MAED, educational administration and leadership; Jason Meentemeyer, BBA, accounting.

Caseyville: Amanda Downard, EdS, curriculum design and instruction; Alyssa Walker, MA, clinical mental health counseling.

Fairview Heights: Miranda Clauthier, BBA, business administration; Isabella Correa Sarmiento, BBA, sport management and marketing, magna cum laude; Dionne Guthrie, BA, psychology; Shantonia Moffett-Smith, BA, psychology, cum laude; Jennifer Pagan, BBA, cyber defense; Rebecca Postula, BA, political science, magna cum laude.

Fayetteville: Kayla Gerber, BSEd, middle school English and language arts, cum laude.

Freeburg: Anthony Funderburg, EdS, curriculum design and instruction; Heather Gain, MAT, middle school education; Jennifer Homann, BSEd, elementary education, magna cum laude; Kimberly Kunkelmann, BBA, accounting; Robert Parsons, MBA, business administration.

Germantown: Megan Swinney, BBA, business administration; Brent Timmons, BA, sociology-criminal justice emphasis.

Mascoutah: Ashley Crompton, MAED, educational administration and leadership; Kelly Damann, BMEd, music education-instrumental emphasis; Christopher Doyon, MBA, business administration; Brittany Eifert, BSN, nursing; Gabrielle Flanigan, MAT, secondary education; Erin Golden, MBA, business administration; Brittany Green, BSN, nursing; Laurine Johns, BS, health and wellness clinical; Jordan Kraljev, BS, computer science, cum laude; Makenna Kramer, BS, exercise science and sport performance; Payton Leidholm, BSN, nursing; Paige Manasco, BBA, business administration, magna cum laude; Zachary Mittman, BSEd, elementary education; Anthony Moore, MBA, business administration; Monica Mueller, MBA, business administration; Jeffrey Peterson, BS, management information systems; Amy Sand, BSN, nursing; Emma Scott, BA, English; Noah Starr, BS, chemistry; Olivia Toth, BA, data analytics; Wendy Varady, MAED, educational studies; Aleshanee Wise, BA, psychology.

New Baden: Anthony Albers, BA, psychology; Aspen Lohman, BBA, management; Jared Timmermann, BSEd, middle school science, magna cum laude.

Scott Air Force Base: Marcus Bienvenu, BBA, cyber defense; Alicia Gage, BA, biopsychology; Eboni Jackson, BBA, business administration, cum laude; Dana Lewis, BA, psychology; Erica McNair, BBA, business administration, cum laude.

St. Libory: Hannah Ervie, BBA, marketing, cum laude.

Trenton: Kristen Abbott, BBA, business administration; Mitchell Deleel, BA, political science, summa cum laude; Zachary Elmore, BA, psychology, summa cum laude; Jennifer Flanagan, MAT, special education; Michelle Geiler, BSN, nursing; Kaylee Gustafson, BBA, business administration; Matthew Hill, BS, exercise science and sport performance; Jacob Mitchell, BS, chemistry, magna cum laude.

U.S. ARMED FORCES: Patrica Helderman, MBA, business administration; Jasmine Karingithi, BBA, management, cum laude.

Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a center in Radcliff, Ky., and offers degree programs online and at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. McKendree University is a “College of Distinction,” a “Military College of Distinction” and one of U.S. News’ “Best Regional Universities,” “Best Value Schools” and “Best Colleges for Veterans” in the Midwest. www.mckendree.edu