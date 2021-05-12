HSHS Drive-Thru Care Now Open in O’Fallon

O’FALLON – HSHS Drive-Thru Care, powered by HSHS Medical Group, is now open in O’Fallon. Located at 406 Hartman Ln., HSHS Drive-Thru Care offers quick and convenient lab services for patients ages 3 and older from the comfort of your car. The team performs routine lab services, blood pressure checks, testing services and vaccinations.

“HSHS Medical Group is excited to bring drive-thru lab services to the O’Fallon community,” said James Bock, MD, HSHS Medical Group chief physician executive. “We want to provide health care in a convenient, yet safe, way to better meet our patients’ needs.”

How does HSHS Drive-Thru Care work? Simply drive to our O’Fallon location and follow the directional signs. We have three bays that protect you and our team from the elements while you receive care. When you’re done with your labs or test, you can simply drive away. And you never have to get out of your car.

Patients do not need to make an appointment for lab services at HSHS Drive-Thru Care, but a doctor’s order from an HSHS Medical Group provider is required. COVID-19 tests must be scheduled through MyChart. Vaccine appointments are also required; call 618-825-7770 or schedule through MyChart. HSHS Drive-Thru Care is open for walk-ins (drive-ins) 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Friday.