Meier To Serve As Chairman Of The Downstate Gop

Members of the Downstate GOP elected State Representative Charlie Meier to serve as their Chairman. The Downstate GOP consists of a majority of Republican lawmakers serving in the Illinois House of Representatives. Rep. Meier’s mission is, “to continue electing more downstate Republicans to the State House and work towards gaining the majority in the House of Representatives.”

According to Rep. Meier, “The Downstate GOP was successful in 2020 when I served as Vice-Chairman.

“We picked up two additional seats downstate in the last election and will continue to build off our success by working to get more Republicans elected in 2022. The people we represent downstate have had enough of Chicago’s leadership. We got rid of Madigan however zero anti-corruption reforms have received a vote in the House. The people we represent demand the legislature enact legislation to stop corruption, pass a balanced budget, and bring back the jobs we lost since the beginning of the pandemic. When we take back the majority in the next election, Illinois will see a Republican House work for the people, not the politicians.”

The Downstate GOP is an official fundraising committee formed in 2013 with the purpose “to protect the values and interests of downstate families by advancing the political cause of candidates.” In addition to Charlie Meier serving as Chairman, the current leadership team of the Downstate GOP consists of Vice-Chairman, State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha), and Treasurer, State Representative Mike Marron.(R-Fithian).

Previous republican state representatives which have served in leadership positions with the Downstate GOP include; former State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro), former State Representative Wayne Rosenthal (R-Morrisonville); former State Representative Adam Brown (R-Champaign); and current State Representatives Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) and C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville).