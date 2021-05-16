Mascoutah Police Report: April 30 thru May 6
Friday, April 30
Civil Matter – 1000 block W. Main St/Bumpers
Ordinance-High Weeds/Grass – 200 block N. John/Weck
Residential Alarm – 1100 block Hunters Trail/Veres
Illegal Use of Cell Phone – W. Main and Railway/Bumpers – Billie Elms (41), Mascoutah
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 161 at 6th/Bumpers – Matthew Faulkner (22), New Baden
Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Mackenzie Hasting (18), Marissa
Saturday, May 1
Suicidal Subject – 900 block W. Church St/Glanders
911 Dial – 700 block N. 10th/Glanders
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Bernard St/Bumpers
Information – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Bumpers
Suicidal Subject – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Glander
911 Open Line – 800 block Park Dr/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 700 block True Value Dr/Rettig
Verbal Disturbance – S. 7th St/Sirtak
Public Service Call – Cheryl Dr/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 400 block S. Horner St/Rettig
Abandoned Vehicle – Machine Shop Rd & Christ Rd/Sirtak
Ordinance-Open Burning Leaves – 600 block N. 1st St/Rettig
Well Being Check – 700 block W. Main St/sirtak
Sunday, May 2
Assist Other Agency – 100 block W. St. Louis St/Sirtak
Disorderly Conduct – 100 block N. County Rd/Bumpers
911 Dial – 700 block N. 10th St/Glander
911 Dial – 1100 block N. 6th St/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity – 700 block W. Church St/Bumpers
Suicidal Subject – W. Oak St/Rettig
Monday, May 3
Traffic Accident – 800 block W. Main/Sirtak
911 Open Line – 300 block N. 7th St/Heinen
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block W. Oak St/Donovan
Found Property – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Heinen
Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
Harassing Calls – N. Market St/Donovan
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan
Ordinance-High Weeds – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen
Ordinance – Derelict Vehicle – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen
Ordinance – High Weeds – 200 block N. 8th St/Donovan
911 Open Line – N. 6th St & Park Dr/Lasica
Assist Other Agency – 9800 block Rt. 4/Lasica
Tuesday, May 4
Theft – Michelle Dr/Heinen
Burglary-Motor Vehicle – 900 block Dere Bere Dr/Donovan
Funeral Escort – W. Church St/Donovan
Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 900 block Dere Bere Dr/Veres
Animal Complaint – 200 block Aaron Ct/Watkins
Domestic Disturbance – W. Poplar & N. 6th St/Weinel
Verbal Disturbance – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Lasica
Speeding/License Not on Person – 900 Block Park Dr./Heinen – Ethan Simons (17), Mascoutah
Accumulation of Garbage/Trash/Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Watkins – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah
Wednesday, May 5
Animal Complaint – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Weck
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist
Standby/Keep the Peace – 600 block Daniel Dr/Sirtak
Information – W. State St/Rettig
Thursday, May 6
Suspicious Vehicle – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Sirtak
Subject Removal – 500 block W. Church/Sirtak
Harassing Call – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 800 block W. Main St/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway/Sunnquist
Ordinance-High Weed – 9600 block Weatherby St/Glander
Juvenile Complaint – S. 6th St/Bumpers
Disturbance – 1000 block W. Green/Weck
Assist Other Agency – 500 block Shady Ln/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Rettig