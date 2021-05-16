Mascoutah Police Report: April 30 thru May 6

Friday, April 30

Civil Matter – 1000 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Ordinance-High Weeds/Grass – 200 block N. John/Weck

Residential Alarm – 1100 block Hunters Trail/Veres

Illegal Use of Cell Phone – W. Main and Railway/Bumpers – Billie Elms (41), Mascoutah

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 161 at 6th/Bumpers – Matthew Faulkner (22), New Baden

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Bumpers – Mackenzie Hasting (18), Marissa

Saturday, May 1

Suicidal Subject – 900 block W. Church St/Glanders

911 Dial – 700 block N. 10th/Glanders

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Bernard St/Bumpers

Information – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Bumpers

Suicidal Subject – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Glander

911 Open Line – 800 block Park Dr/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 700 block True Value Dr/Rettig

Verbal Disturbance – S. 7th St/Sirtak

Public Service Call – Cheryl Dr/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 400 block S. Horner St/Rettig

Abandoned Vehicle – Machine Shop Rd & Christ Rd/Sirtak

Ordinance-Open Burning Leaves – 600 block N. 1st St/Rettig

Well Being Check – 700 block W. Main St/sirtak

Sunday, May 2

Assist Other Agency – 100 block W. St. Louis St/Sirtak

Disorderly Conduct – 100 block N. County Rd/Bumpers

911 Dial – 700 block N. 10th St/Glander

911 Dial – 1100 block N. 6th St/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity – 700 block W. Church St/Bumpers

Suicidal Subject – W. Oak St/Rettig

Monday, May 3

Traffic Accident – 800 block W. Main/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 300 block N. 7th St/Heinen

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block W. Oak St/Donovan

Found Property – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Heinen

Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Harassing Calls – N. Market St/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan

Ordinance-High Weeds – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen

Ordinance – Derelict Vehicle – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen

Ordinance – High Weeds – 200 block N. 8th St/Donovan

911 Open Line – N. 6th St & Park Dr/Lasica

Assist Other Agency – 9800 block Rt. 4/Lasica

Tuesday, May 4

Theft – Michelle Dr/Heinen

Burglary-Motor Vehicle – 900 block Dere Bere Dr/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Church St/Donovan

Burglary to Motor Vehicle – 900 block Dere Bere Dr/Veres

Animal Complaint – 200 block Aaron Ct/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – W. Poplar & N. 6th St/Weinel

Verbal Disturbance – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Lasica

Speeding/License Not on Person – 900 Block Park Dr./Heinen – Ethan Simons (17), Mascoutah

Accumulation of Garbage/Trash/Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Watkins – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah

Wednesday, May 5

Animal Complaint – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Weck

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist

Standby/Keep the Peace – 600 block Daniel Dr/Sirtak

Information – W. State St/Rettig

Thursday, May 6

Suspicious Vehicle – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Sirtak

Subject Removal – 500 block W. Church/Sirtak

Harassing Call – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 800 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway/Sunnquist

Ordinance-High Weed – 9600 block Weatherby St/Glander

Juvenile Complaint – S. 6th St/Bumpers

Disturbance – 1000 block W. Green/Weck

Assist Other Agency – 500 block Shady Ln/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Rettig