Clara Lee Moeller

Mrs. Clara Moeller of Nashville, IL departed this life in the Friendship Manor Health Care Center in Nashville surrounded by her family on Sunday July 11, 2021 at 9:08 A.M. She had attained the age of 91 years, 6 months, and 8 days.

Clara was born in Louisville, KY on January 3, 1930 the daughter of Otto and Ruth Masters. She was united in marriage to Lawrence H. Moeller in Louisville on June 29, 1946 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 1985.

Mrs. Moeller worked as a Certified Nurses Aid at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Nashville until her retirement. She had previously worked as a cook at the Nashville Grade School. Clara had a special love for all dogs. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and caring for her family.

Left to mourn her passing are her four children, Terry Moeller and wife Rose of Mascoutah, IL, Patsy Brown and husband Gary of Chandler, IN, Larry Moeller and wife Stacy of Centralia, IL, and Malinda Kobus and husband Danny of Nashville; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; a ton of nieces and nephews; as well as her faithful companion, Princess.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Masters and Otto “Buss” Masters; a sister, Doris Whobery; and two great grandchildren.

In accordance with the wishes of Clara and her family, cremation was performed.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11 A.M. with her grandson, Dr. Terry Moeller officiating. Committal services with burial of ashes will be in the St. Paul Cemetery in Nashville with her grandson, Todd Moeller officiating.

Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville on Friday from 9 A.M. until the time of the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com