Dennis E. Brown, Jr.

Dennis Eugene “Buster” Brown, Jr., 57, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 1, 1963 in East St. Louis, IL died Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Buster was a retired custodian. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, Mascoutah Moose Lodge #815 and a U. S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Eugene Brown, Sr. and Joyce E., nee, Bowlin Brown Haas.

Buster is survived by his wife Mary Catherine “Katy”, nee Petz, Brown whom he married in Mt. Vernon, IL on July 27, 1994; son, Joel Brown; daughter, JennaOlivia Brown; stepsons, Jacob (Katie) Knipp, Jordan Knipp; grandchildren, Kara and Connor; brother, Timothy Brown; mother-in-law, an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 N. Independence St, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private family burial with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL