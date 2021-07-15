SIUC to hold in-person open house for prospective students

CARBONDALE – Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold its first in-person open house for prospective students since November 2019 on July 23. The free, daylong event is for students who will be college freshmen in fall 2022 or later and their families.

“We are excited to resume in-person open houses for our future Salukis,” said Amanda Sutton, director of admissions. “Even if you’ve grown up near campus, you may be surprised by the personal attention and hands-on learning opportunities we offer our students.”

The event will be based at the Banterra Center and include games, a student panel, campus tours, housing tours, academic showcases and a resource fair. University leaders, faculty and staff will be on site during lunch to answer any questions.

About 200 students and their guests – 400 people total – are expected.

To register, visit myfuture.siu.edu, call 618-536-4405 or email [email protected].