Council Discusses Revisions to Video Gaming Licenses

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

The Mascoutah City Council held their regular meeting on Monday, July 19. The meeting was open to in-person visitors and was also provided by virtual participation on Zoom.

Councilmen discussed the first reading of a proposed code change for Gambling and Video Gaming.

Video gaming permits are issued through the City in the amount of $50 per video gaming terminal. Permits are issued from May 1 through April 30. In the State of Illinois, each gaming facility is allowed six gaming terminals per business.

There are 15 Mascoutah businesses who currently have a video gaming license. Of the 15 businesses, there are a total of 75 gaming machines.

The ordinance change states that “No establishment shall be eligible for the issuance of video gaming license unless it derives at least 50 percent of its gross monthly revenues from prepared food and beverage sales.”

It also states that at any time, the Mayor may order the licensee to produce their accounting records to determine if they are still eligible for the license.

The second part of the ordinance states that “The licensed premises shall have a minimum seating capacity of 20 persons with seating available for each person at least up to said capacity, and not including any seating offered in the area reserved for video gaming. The portion reserved for dining shall be a clearly defined contiguous space, exclusively reserved for food and beverage services, and shall provide a minimum of ten square feet per seat offered to customers.”

Licensed fraternal and veterans establishments are exempt from this ordinance.

“This will limit the overall numbers and stand alones,” Mayor Pat McMahan explained.

No additional comments were made by the councilmen.

The second reading and vote on the ordinance change will be held at the next meeting August 2.

During the “Public Comments” portion of the agenda, a small group asked the council for a variance to a resolution allowing residents to have domesticated and show rabbits in the City.

Stephanie Graul Lowrance told council members that currently rabbits are prohibited in town although ferrets are allowed.

“My girls are 4-H members. They travel across the state and show the rabbits,” she explained. “We raise rabbits including one that is an endangered species.”

Lowrance said the Mascoutah Police Department received an anonymous complaint regarding the family’s rabbits that are housed in their garage. “The police arrived and had my 11 year-old and 13 year-old girls open the garage (no adults were at home). I will be bringing that up later.”

She asked if possibly an exemption could be made in the ordinance for 4-H members.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Katie, told councilmen the “rabbits do not make much noise. They are very cuddly. They choose you like a dog does. Once they do, you have a life long companion. They use a litter box like a cat. Please don’t make us give them away.”

Former Mascoutah Fire Department Captain Kirk Graul also spoke in favor of the rabbits. “Take a good look at the list (animals that are not allowed in the City). Exceptions need to be made and it will benefit the 4-H program. We are a farming community.”

Mayor McMahan said they will take the request under advisement. “The 4-H event is one of my favorite things at the homecoming,” McMahan told the group. “I don’t know what we can offer in the short term, but I do think we can do something. We will take a look at this, but no promises.” He explained the original ordinance was written several years ago, when a local resident had goats and sheep in his yard.

Because this item was not on the agenda, it will need to be discussed at a later date.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Mascoutah Fire Chief Joe Zinck – The Mascoutah Fire Department responded to 19 calls in June.

Lieutenant Mike Groff has retired after 25 years of service.

Zinck reported that membership participation has been “pretty good but with increased training requirements and busy lives of the volunteers, we are constantly looking at new and better ways to accomplish the goals of the department.”

• Report from Jesse Carlton, Public Works Director: The Public Works Department completed 626 work order in June.

A few, but not all, of the work orders completed by the Street Department included:

-removed stumps and cleaned debris at 202 S. Railway St. and 102 S. First St;

-ditched 1100 foot on S. 10th St. near the Yard Waste Dump entrance;

-applied mosquito larvicide pellets in problem areas;

-sprayed for mosquitoes throughout town;

-Dura patched several areas in town;

-set out 30 flower plants along Main St., Scheve Park, and City Hall;

-assisted linemen with downed power poles at the North Sub Station after the recent weather event.

A few, but not all, of the work orders completed by the Water Department included:

-cut off and capped the waterline on N. 10th St;

-fixed a non-working valve at the pool;

-worked on plumbing at the pool;

-cleaned out the manhole at Green St. and Market St. with the Vac Truck;

-performed sewer maintenance on problem areas.

A few, but not all, of the work orders completed by the Electric Department included:

-installed new services at 7th St., Lear Ln., and Lakeside;

-worked on the generator at Klopmeyer Liftstation;

-fixed lights at the City Pool;

-repaired downed poles and wires behind the North Sub Station with the help of Freeburg Electric Department after a recent weather event.

• Report from Tom Quirk, City Engineer:

– Lakeside Estates Pump Station and Force Main construction is nearing completion. The pump station was started up April 29, 2021. Delivery of the back-up generator has been delayed. Installation of the generator, final aggregate surface, and clean-up will be completed soon.

– The City’s application for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) Grant was approved for the L&N Railway Trail and Trail Head Project. The $918,000 grant will cover approximately 90 percent of the total project cost. The project will provide a 10-foot wide shared use asphalt path approximately 5,450 feet in length along the old L&N Railway corridor from S. Jefferson St (IL 4) to S. 10th St. along with a trail head and parking lot near S. Jefferson St. The City will be required to go through a Quality Based Selection (QBS) process to select a consulting engineer for the preparation plans and specifications.

• Council members approved the purchase of a Flygt NP 3301 Electric Explosion Proof Submersible Pump in the amount of $78,647.00.

The pump will be used as a backup pump in case the main pump fails. It will be funded in the fiscal year 2021/22 budget and will be paid for with sewer transmission collection funds.

• The City has been working with the Mascoutah Surface Water Protection District on repair plans for the culvert (drainage tunnel) at Church and Market Streets. This project consists of removal and replacement of sections of the reinforced concrete top slab and reconstruction of the affected portions of Church and Market.

Councilmen approved a bid from KRB Excavation, Inc. of Trenton for $227,000.00. The City’s share of the cost is $113,500.00 and will be paid for using TIF2B funds.